Arunachal: SAD 2.0 Camp Held at Injo Under Chongkham Circle

INJO- The Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 (SAD 2.0) outreach programme was organised on Wednesday at Government Primary School (GPS), Injo under Chongkham circle, bringing multiple government services directly to residents of eight villages — Injo, Namgo, Insa, Tulling, Munglang, Tingwa, Embong and Emphum.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening “last mile service delivery,” saw the participation of various administrative departments and local representatives. Chongkham ZPM Chow Molaseng Namshum attended the camp as the chief guest and encouraged villagers to make full use of the services offered, noting that such programmes are designed to reduce the gap between remote communities and essential government schemes.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Inaugurates FLN Centre at Doimukh

During interactions with villagers, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Chongkham, K. Tikhak, acknowledged the logistical challenges faced by residents who often travel long distances to access administrative offices. He instructed departmental officials to prioritise efficient and people-friendly service delivery, particularly for remote habitations.

Representatives from a wide range of departments set up service counters at the venue, including Jan Suvidha, Judicial, Food and Civil Supplies, Statistics, Land Management, Election, Block Development Office, Power, Public Health Engineering and Water Supply, Transport, Women and Child Development, Health, banking services, Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Textiles and Handicraft, Education, APEDA, Forest, Police and Fisheries. The integrated camp facilitated information dissemination, documentation support and access to welfare schemes.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Attends 48th Nyokum Yullo at Tali

Local Gaon Buras and residents from neighbouring villages participated actively in the programme. Several villagers expressed appreciation to the district administration, stating that such initiatives help reduce travel costs and administrative delays by bringing essential services closer to rural communities.

Officials noted that SAD 2.0 forms part of broader governance efforts to strengthen outreach in remote areas, improve accessibility to public services and enhance administrative responsiveness.