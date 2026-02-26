Arunachal: RIWATCH Marks Mother Language Day at Roing

ROING- The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) organised the International Mother Language Day Celebration 2026 at Central Reh-Ko, Roing on Wednesday, bringing together students, educators and cultural practitioners under the theme “Youth Voices on Multilingual Education.”

The event began with a student rally involving more than 200 participants, who marched from General Ground to Reh-Ko, raising awareness about the significance of mother languages and the need to preserve linguistic diversity. The rally reflected growing concerns among educators and cultural institutions about the gradual decline of indigenous languages across the region.

Manish Shaurya, Superintendent of Police, Roing, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Amih Lego, DDSE Roing, joined as Guest of Honour. Among the special invitees were Dr. Ista Pulu, President of the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS), and Dr. Rasto Mena, Chairman of Pendrive Academy, Roing.

In his welcome address, Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan, Centre Head of RCML, emphasised the shared responsibility of communities and institutions in safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh’s linguistic heritage. He noted that indigenous languages carry cultural memory and traditional knowledge systems that risk being lost without sustained documentation and intergenerational transmission.

An academic session followed, with Dr. Rotnojoy Reang, Research Officer at RCML, outlining the historical background and contemporary relevance of International Mother Language Day. He highlighted the role of multilingual education in fostering inclusive learning spaces while strengthening cultural identity.

The programme also featured a documentary film presentation by Tage Umbrey, Centre Head of RCICH, and Nabu Umbrey, Assistant Documentation Officer at RIWATCH. The film showcased indigenous traditions and linguistic diversity, underscoring the importance of cultural documentation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Manish Shaurya stressed that preserving native languages is central to maintaining the state’s cultural heritage. He encouraged younger generations to take pride in their linguistic roots. Guest of Honour Amih Lego highlighted multilingual education as a pathway to inclusive and culturally grounded learning environments.

Students from several educational institutions, including Global Valley School, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Intaya Public School, Divine Word School, Government Higher Secondary School, Government Secondary School Mayu, and Pendrive Academy participated in the event, reflecting broad community engagement.

Organisers stated that the celebration aimed to create awareness about mother languages as carriers of identity and traditional knowledge, while encouraging youth participation in preservation efforts. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Harsh Singh, Administrative Officer, RIWATCH.