Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates FLN Centre at Doimukh

DOIMUKH- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 26, 2026 inaugurated a Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Centre in Doimukh, marking a new initiative aimed at strengthening early childhood and primary education in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, the centre has been developed in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 and the Government of India’s NIPUN Bharat Mission, with the objective of ensuring that every child achieves basic literacy and numeracy skills by the end of Grade 3. Described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the facility combines activity-based learning with locally relevant educational practices.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister emphasised that foundational skills form the basis of future academic progress, noting that children who struggle with reading comprehension or basic mathematics at early stages risk falling behind in later schooling. He described the centre as a transformative step aimed at improving learning outcomes in government schools through child-centric and structured approaches.

The FLN Centre incorporates play-based pedagogy and encourages the use of mother tongue or local languages in early grades to enhance comprehension. The literacy component focuses on oral language development, phonics-based reading, writing skills and guided comprehension, while the numeracy programme uses the Concrete–Pictorial–Abstract method to build number sense and problem-solving abilities.

Officials said the facility is equipped with a customised Android board delivering digital lectures aligned with the CBSE curriculum to promote interactive learning. The centre also houses a Cultural Heritage Hub designed to introduce children to the traditional knowledge and diverse tribal heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

A STEM and SPACE laboratory featuring more than 80 scientific and space technology instruments has been established to promote experiential learning among students up to Class XII. The initiative has received support from NHPC Limited, HDFC Bank, district administration funds and Local Area Development Fund contributions associated with the Pare Hydro Project, among other sources.

Khandu acknowledged the role of Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek and the district administration in implementing the project, particularly Deputy Commissioner Visakha Yadav, whose leadership was credited with translating the initiative into reality.

Observers note that the establishment of the FLN Centre reflects a broader shift in the state’s education strategy toward integrating digital tools, local cultural contexts and experiential learning methods to improve foundational outcomes in government schools.