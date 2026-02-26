Arunachal: Assam Rifles Honours Fallen Soldier at Khonsa

KHONSA- The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised a wreath-laying ceremony on February 25 at its Battalion War Memorial in Tirap district to honour Late Rifleman (General Duty) Md Rajen, who lost his life in the line of duty.

The ceremony was attended by the Commandant and personnel of the battalion, who laid wreaths and offered floral tributes as a mark of respect. A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of the soldier’s service and sacrifice.

Officials stated that the ceremony was conducted with solemnity and reflected the force’s institutional commitment to honouring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The event underscored the values of duty, honour and dedication that guide the Assam Rifles in its operational responsibilities, particularly in sensitive and border areas of the Northeast.

Speakers at the event noted that such commemorations serve both as a tribute to the fallen and as a reminder of the risks undertaken by security personnel in the discharge of their duties. The battalion reiterated that the courage and commitment demonstrated by Late Rfn (GD) Md Rajen would continue to inspire fellow soldiers and the broader community.

The ceremony concluded with renewed affirmations of solidarity with the family of the deceased soldier and respect for his contribution to national service.