Massive Landslides Trap Over 1,000 Tourists in North Sikkim; Rescue Operations Intensify

GANGTOK- In the wake of relentless heavy rainfall, North Sikkim has been severely impacted by massive landslides, leaving over 1,000 tourists stranded in high-altitude regions such as Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang. The situation has prompted extensive rescue operations by the Indian Army, local authorities, and disaster response teams.

The landslides, triggered by continuous downpours since Thursday, have caused significant damage to key routes, including the Lachen-Chungthang and Lachung-Chungthang roads. Notably, major landslides occurred at Munshithang and Lema/Bob, rendering these vital connections impassable.

Approximately 200 tourist vehicles became immobilized in Chungthang, with many occupants seeking shelter in local facilities such as a Gurudwara, police stations, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police camps.

Also Read- Forest Fire Rages Near Dirang, Swift Response Contains Blaze

On Friday, April 25, rescue teams successfully evacuated around 1,500 tourists who had been stranded overnight. These individuals were accommodated in nearby villages and subsequently transported to safer locations, including Gangtok.

A significant development in the rescue operations was the construction of a Bailey Bridge at Sankalang by the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps. This temporary structure facilitated the movement of 222 vehicles, providing a crucial lifeline for those trapped in the affected areas.

Also Read- Dy CM Chowna Mein Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Gauhati University

Despite these efforts, approximately 1,000 tourists remain stranded in Lachen and Lachung. Authorities have advised them to stay in their respective accommodations, where adequate food and shelter have been arranged.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Sikkim, forecasting continued heavy rainfall over the next two days. In response, all travel permits to North Sikkim have been suspended, and previously issued permits have been canceled to prevent further endangerment.

Also Read- Mentor Secretary and MLA reviews developmental activities in Lepa Rada

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur confirmed that all stranded tourists are safe and that the state government is actively coordinating rescue and relief operations. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is personally overseeing the situation to ensure the well-being of those affected.

Efforts are ongoing to clear debris and restore connectivity to the isolated regions. Authorities are exploring alternative routes, such as the Zero Pass and Lachung Road, to facilitate further evacuations. The situation remains critical, with continued vigilance required as weather conditions evolve

Residents and potential travelers are urged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety advisories issued by local authorities. Given the current conditions, travel to North Sikkim is strongly discouraged until further notice.