Arunachal: Pangin Village Declared Clean Model Village Under ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Initiative

PANGIN VILLAGE ( Siang District )- In a major milestone for community-led development, Pangin Village was today officially inaugurated as a Clean Model Village (CMV) under Siang District’s flagship Swachhta Hi Seva initiative.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Ojing Tasing, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Transport, and Cooperation, as Chief Guest, alongside Oken Tayeng, MLA, 39-Mebo Assembly Constituency, as Guest of Honour. Special guests included P.N. Thungon, Deputy Commissioner, Siang District, and Sibo Passing, Director, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

With this recognition, Pangin becomes Siang District’s third Clean Model Village, following the successful transformation of Pagak (Kaying Circle) and Lokpeng (Pangin Circle).

Launched in January 2025, the initiative in Pangin Village was spearheaded by Circle Officer Niyang Pertin, with vital support from Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon and ADC Gamtum Padu. Adopting a bottom-up approach, the village emphasized community participation, forming a Village Development Committee (VDC) under the leadership of Tadi Panor, Mrs Oyini Dupak (GPC, Pangin Moruk), and Ms Lek Taki (GPC, Pangin Moli).

The transformation process saw strategic convergence of multiple government schemes. Funds from MGNREGA supported critical infrastructure repairs, while Panchayat SOR funds were used for installing decorative street lamps and dustbin stands. An open-air gym was set up with assistance from the Department of Sports, and an extensive avenue plantation drive was undertaken with support from the Forest Department.

Further beautification initiatives included the revival of Ruteng Stream, creation of an artificial lake, construction of a bamboo bridge, tree houses, scenic viewpoints, and the painting of the village welcome gate — all achieved with active village participation using locally available materials.

In his address, Hon’ble Minister Ojing Tasing praised the efforts, stating, “Pangin stands today as a mirror of cleanliness and community spirit. I urge all Heads of Departments to adopt one village each and actively promote rural tourism by showcasing local folk culture.”

MLA Oken Tayeng emphasized Siang’s potential for adventure tourism, noting that proper training in rafting, trekking, and homestay management can open up self-reliant livelihood opportunities for local youth.

Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon highlighted the administration’s continued commitment, stating, “Pangin’s journey reflects sustainable development and local pride — a model we aspire to replicate across the district.”

Pangin Village, comprising Pangin Moruk and Pangin Moli, has a population of around 1,000 across 104 households. Its success story stands as a testament to what determined community leadership, strategic planning, and departmental convergence can achieve.