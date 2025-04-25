Arunachal: Forest Fire Rages Near Dirang, Swift Response Contains Blaze

DIRANG- A massive forest fire erupted in the Nadipar forest area near Dirang town, West Kameng district, on April 24, 2025, threatening nearby settlements and prompting a rapid multi-agency response. The fire, fuelled by strong winds, consumed several acres of forest land but was brought under control by the evening of April 24, with no reported casualties or property damage.

The fire broke out in the dense Nadipar forest, close to Dirang town, and rapidly spread due to windy conditions, raising concerns for Zimthung village. As a precautionary measure, local authorities evacuated residents from vulnerable areas. The blaze’s proximity to human settlements underscored the urgency of the situation, prompting immediate action from both civil and security forces.

A coordinated effort involving the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Pradesh Police, fire services, district administration, and local volunteers successfully contained the fire. Three police fire tenders and two army water tankers were deployed to douse the flames.

Community members also played a critical role, assisting in firefighting efforts and supporting evacuation measures. By late evening on April 24, the main fire was under control, though smaller pockets of flames persisted into April 25, requiring ongoing attention.

Authorities confirmed no loss of life or damage to property, a testament to the swift and effective response. The cause of the fire remains unknown, with officials yet to determine whether it was sparked by natural factors, human activity, or other triggers. Investigations are underway to ascertain the origin and prevent future incidents.

While the primary threat has been neutralized, firefighting teams remain on high alert, tackling residual flames to prevent re-ignition. The district administration is monitoring the situation closely, and residents have been urged to stay cautious and report any signs of renewed fire activity.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of Arunachal Pradesh’s forests to wildfires, particularly during dry and windy conditions. The successful containment of the Dirang fire showcases the strength of community and institutional collaboration in crisis response, though it also underscores the need for proactive measures to mitigate future risks.