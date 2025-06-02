ADVERTISEMENT
North East

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

The disaster, triggered by incessant monsoon rains, has left over 1,500 tourists stranded............

GANGTOK-   A catastrophic landslide struck North Sikkim’s Chatten area on the evening of June 1, 2025, resulting in the loss of at least three lives, including Indian Army personnel, and several still missing.

The disaster, triggered by incessant monsoon rains, has left over 1,500 tourists stranded as key infrastructure, including the vital Sanklang suspension bridge, has been severely damaged.

Viral Video: Locals Carry Coffin Through Landslide hit Area

The landslide has disrupted road connectivity across the region, with major routes such as Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, and Gangtok-Chungthang rendered impassable. The collapse of the Phidang Bridge has further isolated areas, complicating rescue and relief efforts.

Rescue operations are underway, with the Indian Army, Air Force, and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) deploying personnel and equipment to assist those affected. Despite challenging weather conditions, efforts are being made to evacuate stranded tourists and restore essential services.

Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the region, warning of continued heavy rainfall and the potential for further landslides. Authorities have suspended tourist permits for Lachung and advised against travel to the affected areas until conditions improve.

Key Facts:

  • Fatalities: At least 3 confirmed deaths, including Indian Army personnel.
  • Tourists Stranded: Over 1,500 due to infrastructure damage.
  • Infrastructure Damage: Collapse of Sanklang suspension bridge and Phidang Bridge; major roads blocked.
  • Rescue Operations: Joint efforts by Indian Army, Air Force, and BRO ongoing.
  • Weather Alert: Red alert issued for continued heavy rainfall and potential landslides

