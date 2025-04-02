Arunachal: ITIs Roing and Balinong to Become Green Hubs Under Director SDE Initiative

ROING/MIAO/PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – In a major push towards sustainability, the new Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Sibo Passing, has launched a green initiative at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Roing and Balinong.

During his visit on Tuesday, Passing oversaw the plantation of 100 Burmese grape saplings at ITI Roing and 50 Jujube saplings at ITI Balinong, aiming to transform these campuses into eco-friendly hubs.

The director conducted interactive sessions with staff and trainees at both institutions, discussing urgent concerns such as campus boundary encroachments and river erosion issues. He assured that immediate action would be taken to safeguard ITI Roing’s boundaries and address Balinong ITI’s erosion problem.

Passing encouraged the institutions to become model centers of greenery and cleanliness alongside skill development. The principals of both ITIs, R.C. Dutta (Roing) and Er. Subash Pertin (Balinong), lauded the director’s visit and commitment to improving the infrastructure and environment of the campuses.

Expressing his enthusiasm, ITI Roing Principal Dutta said, “The director’s visit was a resounding success! His personal involvement in the plantation drive and his vision for upgrading ITI trades with the latest technology have inspired our trainees and staff.”

Sibo Passing is known for his leadership in environmental initiatives, having previously spearheaded the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission in East Siang District. His latest efforts reflect his dedication to promoting sustainability within educational institutions.