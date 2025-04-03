Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0 Inspires Young Leaders

ITANAGAR: The second edition of the Arunachal Youth Parliament (AYP) 2.0 commenced with great enthusiasm at D.K. Hall, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, drawing over 300 student delegates from various higher education institutions across the state. With more than 900 online registrations, the event underscored its growing influence as a platform for youth engagement.

Themed “Youths Ignited, State United,” the two-day event aims to empower young minds through debates, discussions, and collaborative problem-solving.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, the Chief Guest, inaugurated the session, emphasizing the youth’s pivotal role in shaping Arunachal’s future. “The future belongs to you, and the responsibility for our development rests entirely on your shoulders,” he stated, urging young participants to engage in leadership with sincerity and vision.

Secretary of Youth Affairs, Abu Tayeng, described the event as a milestone in youth empowerment, reinforcing the recently adopted Arunachal Youth Policy under CM Pema Khandu’s leadership. He announced that provisions are already in place for AYP 3.0 next year, further cementing its significance.

The first day of AYP 2.0 featured an electrifying debate on “Dams in Arunachal Pradesh: Catalyst for Development or Threat to Sustainability?” Don Bosco College, represented by Chingkhiuniamliu Mary and Anya Sari, argued ‘against the motion,’ while Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), represented by Doli Ori, took the ‘for the motion’ stance. The session was both informative and electrifying as the teams clashed head-on, presenting well-researched arguments that captivated the audience and set a high tone for the event.

Following the debate, a thematic panel discussion on “Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act: Balancing Faith, Culture, and Rights” featured Dr. Emi Rumi, President, IFSCAP, Dr. Nabam Nakha Hina, RGU Professor, and Bengia Ajum, Arunachal Times reporter, moderated by Ranju Dodum,Vice President, APUWJ. The discussion was lively and insightful, with robust audience interaction through a Q&A session that delved into the legal, cultural, and social implications of the Act, making it a meaningful exchange of perspectives

In the second half, Session 2A of the Student Parliament saw three compelling presentations.

Arunachal Law Academy’s Milek Makcha spoke on “Sustainable Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh: Balancing Economic Growth with Environmental and Cultural Preservation.

Arunodaya University’s Tongchen Jomba and Sangey Wangmu addressing “Harnessing Arunachal’s Natural Resources for Sustainable Economic Growth. AND

DNGC’s Alisha Gollo concluded with “Strengthening Grassroots Democracy in Arunachal Pradesh: The Role of Panchayati Raj Institutions.”

A memorandum was submitted to the Secretary and Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, urging AYP’s recognition as an annual calendar event to ensure sustained youth engagement.

Day 2 will feature Session 2B of the Student Parliament, with 11 colleges presenting on diverse topics: Don Bosco College on “Tackling the Drug Menace in Arunachal Pradesh.

Government College Doimukh on “Climate Change and its Impact on Arunachal Pradesh.

Himalayan University on “Is Social Media Empowering Youth or Making Them Lazy Activists?.

Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College on “Student Politics in Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology on “Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for Youth,” NERIST on “The Future of Agriculture and Horticulture.

NERIST Research Scholars Association on “Preserving Traditional Values and Culture.

Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College on “Youth Participation in Governance.

RGU on “Defining ‘Development’ for Arunachal Pradesh.

RGU Research Scholars Forum on “Combating Corruption and Promoting Transparency. and

Women College Lekhi on “Commercialization of Tribal Festivals.”

The event will conclude on April 4 with a valedictory session and awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding performances in debates and student parliament sessions.

Organized by The Hills Society under the Department of Youth Affairs, AYP 2.0 continues to foster leadership, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of Arunachal Pradesh’s socio-political landscape, uniting the youth for a brighter future.