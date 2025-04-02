Arunachal Cabinet Expands Welfare Schemes: More Support for Orphans, Pension Hike

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved several key welfare measures aimed at supporting vulnerable sections of society. The decisions include the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS) to cover all orphaned children, an increase in pension benefits under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS).

Expansion of Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS)

Previously limited to children orphaned due to COVID-19, the CMBSS will now provide financial assistance to all registered orphaned children in Arunachal Pradesh. This includes those listed on the Baal Swaraj Portal, residing in Child Care Institutions, or declared as ‘Children in Need of Care and Protection’ under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Under this scheme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 1500 per month until the age of 18. Additionally, children who enter Class 11, college, or vocational courses will be provided with a laptop or tablet to support their education. The financial aid under CMBSS will be in addition to any benefits received under the Mission Vatsalya scheme.

Enhanced Pension Under CMSSS

In a major social security boost, the Cabinet has approved an increase of Rs 300 per month for all three components of the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme—old age pension, disability pension, and widow pension.

A significant policy shift has also been made in the widow pension scheme, with the minimum age eligibility lowered from 40 years to 18 years. This move is expected to benefit young widows by providing them with financial stability at an earlier stage in life. Overall, the pension enhancements will support over 50,000 beneficiaries across the state.

Scheme Name Current Top-up Proposed Increase Enhanced Amount(Col 2+3) 1 2 3 4 CM’s Old Age Pension Scheme Age Age Age Age Age Age 60-79 80+ 60-79 80+ 60-79 80+ 1300 1500 1500 1500 2800 3000 CM’s Widow Pension Scheme 40-79 80+ 18-79 80+ 18-79 80+ 1700 1700 500 1500 2200 3200 CM’s Disability Pension Scheme 03-79 80+ 03-79 80+ 03-79 80+ 1700 1700 1100 1400 2800 3100

The enhanced pensions and lowering the age of widow beneficiaries will cost the state exchequer about Rs 18.50 crore annually.