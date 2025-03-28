Balo Raja and Tamme Phassang Seek FM to Increased Funding for Arunachal Pradesh’s Urban Development

NEW DELHI- Minister for Urban Development & Urban Local Bodies (UD & ULB), Balo Raja, and Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss ongoing and future developmental projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, Minister Raja and Mayor Phassang expressed gratitude to the BJP-led central government for its steadfast commitment to the state’s progress. They highlighted transformative projects initiated under Urban Development and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and praised the Finance Ministry’s consistent support in driving growth in the northeastern region.

“The northeastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, have witnessed an unprecedented leap in development since the BJP-led central government came to power in 2014,” said Minister Raja. He emphasized how years of underdevelopment are being reversed through strategic planning, increased funding, and efficient project execution.

Minister Raja also urged the Union Minister to allocate additional funds to expedite and complete pending developmental projects under both central and state government schemes. He stressed that continued financial assistance is crucial for enhancing infrastructure, urban planning, and civic amenities across the state.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mayor Tamme Phassang briefed the Union Minister on various urban development initiatives within the Itanagar Municipal Corporation. He underscored the state’s commitment to modernizing urban infrastructure and called for increased financial backing to support the city’s growing developmental needs.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated the efforts of Minister Raja and Mayor Phassang, acknowledging their dedication to Arunachal Pradesh’s development. “The progress happening in Arunachal Pradesh is truly commendable. The central government remains committed to supporting the state’s growth, ensuring that every city and town develops into a model of urban excellence,” she stated. She also assured all possible assistance from the Finance Ministry to help Arunachal Pradesh realize its full potential.

Earlier in the day, Minister Raja and Mayor Phassang also met Dr. S.S. Yadav, Additional Secretary, Finance, Government of India, who praised Arunachal Pradesh’s progress and assured continued support to further strengthen the state’s development trajectory.

This high-level engagement underscores the central government’s focus on empowering Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring its cities and towns continue to evolve into modern, well-planned urban centers equipped with world-class facilities.