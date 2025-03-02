Arunachal: Kharseneng Premier League Inaugurated Amid Grand Celebrations on Gyalpo Losar

KHARSENENG- The inaugural edition of the Kharseneng Premier League kicked off by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering in a grand manner at Kharseneng Village, marking a historic moment for the community.

The event, held on the second day of Gyalpo Losar, the Buddhist New Year, brought together cricket enthusiasts, senior leaders, and local residents to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

The atmosphere at the venue was electric, with passionate supporters cheering for their teams as players showcased their talent and determination on the field. The league witnessed fierce competition, but beyond the game, it symbolized the growth of local sports and the unifying power of teamwork, said the MLA.

The MLA Namgey Tsering further added that , “ with this inaugural edition setting a strong foundation, the Kharseneng Premier League is poised to become an annual sporting event, fostering a new era of cricket and camaraderie in the region” .

Senior leaders and prominent members of the community graced the occasion, highlighting the significance of sports in fostering discipline, youth engagement, and community development. Their presence served as an inspiration for young athletes, encouraging them to pursue their passion for cricket with dedication and perseverance.

As the tournament progressed, the enthusiasm of both players and spectators reflected the event’s success. The final whistle was met with loud cheers and celebrations, cementing the Kharseneng Premier League as more than just a competition—it was a testament to the village’s commitment to nurturing sports talent and strengthening community bonds.

The MLA extended a special acknowledgment to the Tawang Monpa Employees Society (TMES), led by Kesang Norbu, SG, for their unwavering commitment to the community.

Recognized as the think tank and backbone of the Monpa people, TMES continues to play a pivotal role in preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development. Their dedication and visionary leadership have been instrumental in fostering a sense of unity and progress.