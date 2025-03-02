Arunachal: ACF to Hold Peaceful Protest Against APFRA on March 6

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has announced a peaceful demonstration outside the Legislative Assembly on March 6, coinciding with the first day of the Budget session, to voice concerns over the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Despite the administration’s denial of permission, ACF President Tarh Miri reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to a non-violent and democratic protest, emphasizing their right to express dissent. “We are peace-loving, God-fearing, and law-abiding citizens. Our protest is a call for justice and religious freedom,” Miri stated.

The APFRA has long been a topic of debate, with critics arguing that it restricts religious freedoms. Through this demonstration, the ACF aims to urge the government to reconsider and repeal the act, ensuring the protection of constitutional rights for all communities.

The announcement follows a series of actions by the ACF, including an inconclusive meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on February 21, 2025. During this meeting, the ACF expressed concerns over the APFRA, but no concrete resolution was reached.

The Home Minister indicated that the government is obligated to frame rules for the Act as per a Gauhati High Court directive from September 2024, which mandated finalization within six months.

Despite assurances of continued discussions, ACF President Tarh Miri stated that the forum would proceed with the planned protest, emphasizing its peaceful and democratic nature.

With the protest set to take place outside the Assembly, security measures are expected to be tightened to ensure a peaceful and orderly demonstration. The event highlights the importance of dialogue, inclusivity, and the right to express concerns in a democratic society.