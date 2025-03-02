ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ACF to Hold Peaceful Protest Against APFRA on March 6

Despite the administration’s denial of permission, ACF President Tarh Miri reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to a non-violent and democratic protest,.........

Last Updated: March 2, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: ACF to Hold Peaceful Protest Against APFRA on March 6

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has announced a peaceful demonstration outside the Legislative Assembly on March 6, coinciding with the first day of the Budget session, to voice concerns over the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Despite the administration’s denial of permission, ACF President Tarh Miri reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to a non-violent and democratic protest, emphasizing their right to express dissent. “We are peace-loving, God-fearing, and law-abiding citizens. Our protest is a call for justice and religious freedom,” Miri stated.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The APFRA has long been a topic of debate, with critics arguing that it restricts religious freedoms. Through this demonstration, the ACF aims to urge the government to reconsider and repeal the act, ensuring the protection of constitutional rights for all communities.

Also Read- IFCSAP take out Sadbhavna Pad Yatra in support of Freedom of Religion Act

The announcement follows a series of actions by the ACF, including an inconclusive meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on February 21, 2025. During this meeting, the ACF expressed concerns over the APFRA, but no concrete resolution was reached.

The Home Minister indicated that the government is obligated to frame rules for the Act as per a Gauhati High Court directive from September 2024, which mandated finalization within six months.

Also Read- CM reiterated that the APFR Act 1978 is not against any religion

Despite assurances of continued discussions, ACF President Tarh Miri stated that the forum would proceed with the planned protest, emphasizing its peaceful and democratic nature.

With the protest set to take place outside the Assembly, security measures are expected to be tightened to ensure a peaceful and orderly demonstration. The event highlights the importance of dialogue, inclusivity, and the right to express concerns in a democratic society.

Tags
Last Updated: March 2, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

DC Keyi Panyor issues first trade license online

Arunachal: DC Keyi Panyor issues first trade license online

Arunachal: Wangki Lowang inaugurates 2 day Annual Research Seminar

Arunachal: Wangki Lowang inaugurates 2 day Annual Research Seminar in Itanagar

Arunachal: Indian Army Strengthens Bonds with Border Communities

Arunachal: Indian Army Strengthens Bonds with Border Communities

Arunachal: Over 35 Shops Fined for Violating COTPA Act; Illegal Tobacco and Substances Seized in Tawang

Arunachal: Over 35 Shops Fined for Violating COTPA Act; Illegal Tobacco and Substances Seized in Tawang

Arunachal: CM reiterated that the APFR Act 1978 is not against any religion

Arunachal: CM reiterated that the APFR Act 1978 is not against any religion

Arunachal: School Health and Wellness Programme Launched at GSS, Longding

Arunachal: School Health and Wellness Programme Launched at GSS, Longding

Arunachal Pradesh becomes first state in NE to integrate AI into governance

Arunachal Pradesh becomes first state in NE to integrate AI into governance

Arunachal: SMART Agriculture Training Imparted by CHF in Mebo Village

Arunachal: SMART Agriculture Training Imparted by CHF in Mebo Village

Arunachal Governor accentuates State’s investment avenues in ET Business Conclave

Arunachal Governor accentuates State’s investment avenues in ET Business Conclave

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK West Siang, organizes Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK West Siang, organizes Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button