Arunachal: CM reiterated that the APFR Act 1978 is not against any religion

CHAYANGTAJO- As the hymns of the Nyibus and foot-tapping traditional songs reverberated in the picturesque township of Chayangtajo in East Kameng district – signaling the culmination of Nyokum, the most important indigenous festival of the Nyishis – Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religious Act 1978 is not against any religion.

Donning Nyishi traditional attires, Khandu said that the Act is only to safeguard the state’s rich indigenous cultural heritage that gives each tribe a distinct identity, to preserve and pass down to the younger generations festivals like Nyokum in its purest form.

“Please don’t get confused. The Act came into being in 1978 and it existed all through the years albeit without any rules. Now that the Hon’ble High Court has directed the state government to frame the rules, we are working on it. We will ensure that no such rule is framed that will go against or in favour of any particular religion,” he said.

Khandu observed that following a particular religion is an individual choice and the state has no role to interfere. However, he said that it is the responsibility of the state government as well as each member of the society to protect and preserve the indigenous identity and rich cultural heritage of the indigenous communities.

He informed that if any organization, community or even an individual needs clarity on the Act may approach Home Minister Mama Natung. He also welcomed all stakeholders to put up their apprehensions and suggestions before the government, which will be positively considered while drafting the rules.

Terming Nyokum as identity of the Nyishis, the Chief Minister urged the elders of the community to fulfill their responsibility to pass down the rich cultural heritage to the younger generations.

“Today, we are part of a history in making by participating in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Nyokum at Chayangtajo. 50 years from now, the kids and children who are today presenting folk dances for us will be organizing the centennial jubilee celebration. They will revisit today’s celebration and remember us. We will etched in the history of Nyokum celebrations in Chayangtajo,” he said.

As Nyokum gift, Khandu announced a slew of new projects for the area worth Rs 110 crores. He informed that the list of projects sanctioned will be handed over the local legislator Hayang Mangfi.

Admitting that one of the main issues of Chayangtajo ADC headquarters has been connectivity, Khandu assured that soon this issue will be resolved. He informed that six road projects are being vetted by the central government as inter-corridor roads totaling a length of 2178 kms.

“Amongst these projects, the 391 kms Itanagar-Seijosa-Pakkekessang-Seppa-Chayangtajo-Nyapin road is in the final stages approval. I assure to pursue the project with MoRTH so that work begins at the ground as soon as possible,” he informed.

Further, he pointed, the Frontier Highway once completed will provide connectivity several difficult areas of East Kameng.

“Connectivity is one of our top priorities,” he reiterated.

For welfare and convenience of Chayangtajo people, Khandu assured to provide funds for development of the festival ground, construction of a mini-secretariat, a new sustainable drinking water project, upgrade power transmission and roads to unconnected villages.

Meanwhile, Khandu, who had reached Chayangtajo by road on Tuesday, inaugurated eight new projects worth Rs 26.50 crores. He also laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 223.50 crores, mostly under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The festival was also attended by Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, Advisor to CM and former Home Minister Bamang Felix, local legislator Hayang Mangfi and others.