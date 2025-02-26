Arunachal: School Health and Wellness Programme Launched at GSS, Longding

LONGDING- The 3-day District Level Training of Trainers (TOT) on the School Health and Wellness Programme kicked off at Government Secondary School (GSS) Longding in the presence of the Deputy Director of School Education Longding, Jongge Yirang, the District Medical Officer Longding Dr. Dilip Dutta, and the Headmaster of GSS Longding Sanwang Wangsa.

In his speech, the DMO Longding highlighted the importance of health and wellness among young students. He emphasized that a healthy lifestyle, including proper nutrition, regular physical activity, and mental well-being, is crucial for academic success and overall development.

He also stressed the need for schools to create an environment that promotes healthy habits and provides access to healthcare resources.

Wangsa, the Headmaster of GSS Longding, spoke about the significance of good health and a sound mind. He mentioned that a healthy body and a positive mindset are the foundations for achieving personal and academic goals. He urged the teacher participants to work harder to foster a culture of wellness within the school and the community.

Yorang, DDSE Longding, encouraged the participants to be fully engaged and be attentive during the training to ensure its effectiveness.

He emphasized that the knowledge and skills gained from the programme should be implemented in schools to create a lasting impact on students’ health and well-being. He also expressed his hope that the training would empower teachers to become effective advocates for health and wellness in their respective institutions.

The first day of the training concluded with technical sessions by the masters trainers and with commitment from participants to prioritize health and wellness in schools, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for the students of Longding district.