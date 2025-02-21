Arunachal: Donyi Polo believers appeal to govt to immediately implement APFRA 1978

ITANAGAR- The Donyi Polo believers, who follows the indigenous faith of Arunachal Pradesh, has made a strong appeal to the state government, calling for the immediate implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

The demand comes amid an ongoing debate over APFRA 1978, as sections of the Christian community are calling for its repeal, citing concerns over religious discrimination.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, was introduced to prevent forced religious conversions and protect indigenous faiths from external influences.

Donyi Polo believers argue that the law is essential to safeguarding traditional religious practices and preventing coercive religious conversions.

They believe “ The law is seen as a safeguard against external religious influences that could threaten indigenous religious traditions. Supporters argue that APFRA 1978 is crucial to preventing forced or induced religious conversions in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo community believes that implementing APFRA 1978 will help to maintain and promote traditional beliefs and customs.

On the other hand , the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has ramped up its demand for the complete repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, claiming that the legislation is discriminatory and threatens the Christian community in the state.

The Christian community had a hunger strike demanding repeal of APFRA 1978. The organization has also announced plans for a protest on March 6, coinciding with the budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, has sparked controversy over the years. While Donyi Polo believers and other indigenous faith followers support the law, the Christian community has opposed it, calling it discriminatory.