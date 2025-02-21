Arunachal: Meeting Held for Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament in Tawang

TAWANG- A preliminary coordination meeting for the smooth conduct of the zonal round of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament for the West Zone of Arunachal Pradesh was convened this morning at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tawang.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tawang,Kanki Darang, and was attended by Superintendent of Police, Tawang, Dr. D.W. Thongon, executive members of the District Football Association, Tawang, the District Olympic Association, Tawang, representatives from the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army, and other concerned department officers.

Addressing the gathering, DC Tawang informed the house about the proposed tournament scheduled to be held from 17th to 23rd March 2025 at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, Tawang.

He emphasized the need for coordination and cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure the successful conduct of the tournament.

President of the Tawang District Football Association, Urgen Dorjee, provided details regarding the participating teams and the logistical arrangements required for the comfort of players and officials.

He sought the support of the Indian Army and various civil departments to facilitate the smooth execution of the event. He also proposed an entry fee for spectators, with exemptions for students and senior citizens.

Earlier, In-charge District Sports Officer, Sangey Tsering, in his welcome speech, highlighted the need for minor renovations at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium and urged concerned departments to ensure necessary arrangements.

Other distinguished attendees, including President of the Tawang Olympic Association, Dr. Rinchin Neema, and Representative of the Tawang Brigade, Lt. Colonel Digvijay, shared valuable inputs and assured their full cooperation for the event’s success.

Further coordination meetings will be held in the coming days to finalize preparations and ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament.