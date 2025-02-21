Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards, Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, Read the complete List

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General KT Parnaik, (Retd) conferred the State Gold and Silver Medals to organizations of the State and meritorious persons for their outstanding merit and exceptional bravery, in the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on February 21, 2025.

The Governor also conferred the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration and felicitated the medal winners of the 38th National Games – 2025, Uttarakhand.

State Gold Medals were conferred to seven organizations and three individuals.

State Gold Medal Awardees

Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, Department of Cardiology, Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagu, Women Police Station, Itanagar Project Vartak under Border Roads Organization Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust, Itanagar Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, Khonsa Centre for Bear Rehabilitation & Conservation, Pakke Tiger Reserve, Seijosa were awarded the State Gold medal. Anant Mittal, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau Minli Geyi, Inspector, Officer-In-Charge of Police Station, Seppa and Jimkam Khomrang, Constable, Police Station, Seppa received the State Gold Medal.

In recognition of their dedicated services towards the welfare and progress of the State, following persons were conferred with State Silver Medals.

State Silver Medals Awardees

Jambey Dorjee Dunglen, Farmer, Salari, West Kameng District Togum Gongo, APPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Khonsa, Tapan Datta, DFDO, Shi- Yomi District Jyoti Panka, PGT, PM Shri Govt. Higher Secondary School, Londging, Mato Bage, Deputy Forest Ranger, Shergaon Forest Division, West Kameng District George Pajing, AAPDA Mitra Volunteer, Pasighat, East Siang District Rishi Longdo, APPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kurung Kumey District Neha Yadav, IPS, Principal, PTC, Banderdewa Chau Woipeng Manpoong, Circle Officer, Kurung Kumey District Sudhanshu Dhama, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Bomdila Mrs Moyir Basar Kamdak, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SDRF, Chimpu Kushal Bhander Kaystha, Entomologist, Tawang and Tashi Phuntso, in-charge Principal, Govt. College, Bomdila, West Kameng District.

The Governor conferred the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration to two offices and the Department of Agriculture for the year 2024. The award was conferred to the

Office of the Superintendent of Police, Itanagar for the exemplary work ‘e-Services: Transforming Public Service Delivery in Arunachal Pradesh’, which made the public delivery systems responsive, transparent and efficient, particularly by leveraging technology. The office of the Deputy Commissioner, Papum-Pare District received the award in recognition of the exemplary work in ‘Innovation Lab Project Creative Catalyst & Speak SMART East, which facilitated in implementation of innovative ideas, schemes, projects to meet stakeholder’s requirement. The Department of Agriculture received the prestigious Chief Minister’s Award for ‘Championing of Shree Anna ( Millets ) initiatives for the success of International Year of Millets 2023 ( Mission mode implementation of schemes prioritized by the State Government including those announced in the Budget’ and for the exemplary work in ‘CPO Mill establishment in Arunachal Pradesh (Mission Mode implementation of Government of India schemes including specific categories/themes mentioned in the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for the years)’.

The award, which includes a cash prize of Rs. 10 Lakhs and an honorary Scroll, acknowledges your team’s tireless efforts and commitment to excellence in public service.

The Governor presented the certificate of excellence to Sportspersons in recognition of their exemplary contribution towards sports in various events in the 38th National Games – 2025, Uttarakhand.

Certificate of excellence to Sportspersons

Miss Khinsan Wangsu – Gold Medal (Taekwondo – Poomsae) Miss Rikpy Nyodu – Gold Medal (Taekwondo – Poomsae), Miss Achum Sanga – Gold Medal (Taekwondo – Poomsae Female Group), Miss Radha Bangsia – Gold Medal (Taekwondo – Poomsae Female Group), Miss Lumter Uli – Gold Medal (Taekwondo – Poomsae Female Group), Miss Mercy Ngaimong – Gold Medal (Wushu – Jiansu), Miss Nyeman Wangsu – Gold Medal (Wushu – Daoshu), Shri Miching Taja – Silver Medal (Taekwondo – Poomsae Mixed-Pair), Markio Tario -Silver Medal (67 Kg Weight Lifting), Miss Chera Loku – Silver Medal (Wushu – Taijiquan), Devi Dada – Bronze Medal (Kayak Cross), Kamdon Boi – Bronze Medal (Judo), Akash Kumar Ram – Bronze Medal (Taekwondo – Poomsae Male Group), Kame Bagang – Bronze Medal (Taekwondo – Poomsae Male Group), Miss Balo Yalam – Bronze Medal (59 Kg Weight Lifting), Miss Yorna Roshni – Bronze Medal (Wushu – Nandao) and Miss Gyamar Yatup – Bronze Medal (Wushu – 48kg Taolu) received the letter of appreciation.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, ministers, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Tapir Gao, MLAs, senior government officers and special invitees were present on the occasion amongst other dignitaries and awardees. State Chief Secretary Manish Gupta conducted the award ceremony.

On the special occasion, the Governor and the Chief Minister interacted with the award winners and distinguished guests over a High Tea in the General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.