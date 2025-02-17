Arunachal: ACF Organise hunger strike against Freedom of Religion Act

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has organized a hunger strike all over the state on February 17, 2025, to protest the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978. The main protest and hunger strike took place on February 17, 2025, from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Borum Nyokum Ground in Naharlagun.

The ACF, representing various Christian denominations in Arunachal Pradesh, led an eight-hour hunger strike as part of its ongoing opposition to the APFRA. The protest was symbolic, involving prayer, fasting, and abstention from social events like birthdays and picnics during the protest week (February 10–17).

Meanwhile, The ACF has also announced a protest march to the state assembly on March 6, 2025, coinciding with the budget session, where the Act’s implementation is expected to be discussed.

Background of the (APFRA), 1978

The APFRA, enacted in 1978, aims to prohibit religious conversions through force, inducement, or fraudulent means. It imposes penalties, including up to two years in prison and a fine of ₹10,000, for violations.

The Act was introduced amid concerns over the perceived threat of Christian missionary activities to indigenous faiths and cultures in Arunachal Pradesh. It defines “indigenous faiths” to include Buddhism, nature worship (e.g., Donyi-Polo), and Vaishnavism practiced by specific tribal communities.

Despite being passed in 1978, the Act remained unimplemented for over four decades due to the lack of framed rules and political reluctance, given the significant Christian population (30.26% as per the 2011 Census) and their influence as a voting bloc.

In December 2024, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the state would frame rules to implement the Act, following a Gauhati High Court directive in September 2024 to finalize draft rules within six months. This decision reignited opposition from Christian groups.

ACF President Tarh Miri has been vocal, labeling the Act as “unconstitutional,” “anti-Christian,” and against the spirit of secularism.

Miri criticized Chief Minister Pema Khandu for alleged double standards, noting that Khandu had previously (in 2018) considered repealing the Act but reversed his stance in 2024.

The ACF has accused the state government of being indifferent to their concerns, despite earlier attempts to engage in dialogue.

The ACF argues that the APFRA violates Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to practice, profess, and propagate religion.

The North East Catholic Research Forum (NECRF) has also opposed the Act, citing violations of Article 14 (equality before the law) and Article 21 (right to liberty), arguing that it targets religious minorities under the pretext of anti-conversion measures.

Historical opposition to the Act, dating back to its passage in 1978, has been led by Christian leaders like MP Bakin Pertin and the Arunachal Christian Forum, formed in 1979 specifically to push for its repeal.

Christian groups argue that Arunachal Pradesh has historically exemplified inter-religious harmony, with diverse indigenous communities coexisting peacefully. They fear the Act could disrupt this harmony.

The NECRF has highlighted that groups opposing Christianity often falsely accuse Christians of eroding tribal culture, language, and traditions, even demanding the delisting of tribal Christians from Scheduled Tribe status.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reassured that the Act is not targeted at any religious community, including Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, or Muslims.

He emphasized that the rules are being framed in compliance with the Gauhati High Court directive and are intended to protect indigenous faiths without infringing on religious freedoms.

Khandu has appealed to the ACF to reconsider its protests and engage in dialogue, with Home Minister Mama Natung inviting the ACF for discussions on February 21, 2025.

The Gauhati High Court’s order on September 30, 2024, was prompted by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Naharlagun resident Tambo Tamin, who highlighted the government’s failure to implement the Act despite its passage over 40 years ago.