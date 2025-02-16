Arunachal: Ojing Tasing hands over cheque and certificates to SHGs

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a move to promote and empowering rural communities through sustainable growth Minister RD and PR, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Ojing Tasing on Saturday handed over cheques and appreciation certificates to the Self Help Groups members under Mebo block promoted by Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission Mebo Block Mission Management Unit amidst the presence of Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering, Doimukh MLA, Nabam Vivek, Rumgong MLA, Talem Taboh, Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang, Basar MLA, Nyabi Dirchi, DC Pasighat Tayi Taggu, ADC Mebo Sibo Passing and ArSRLM officials etc.

The event highlighted key initiatives in promoting natural dyes, financial support and rural development to the SHGs. The Irsi Artong SHG received a certificate of appreciation from the Minister for their contributions to natural dye development and participation in the state and national level exhibitions including their interaction with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during the Astha Laxmi Mahotsav at Noida, showcasing their work,

As financial assistance to producers groups, Ojing Tasing also handed over a cheque of Rs.18 lakhs to Monggu Ane Didum MCLF (Model Cluster Level Federation). The amount was presented to President Mrs Bapyang Tayeng and Secretary Mrs Milak Pait, will be utilized as working capital for 12 Producer Groups (PGs) and develop each of the PGs as a small scale aggregation centre and value addition to their products.

While as revolving fund support, a dummy cheque worth Rs. 17.25 lakhs was also presented to Bosi Didum MCLF and Monggu Ane Didum MCLF to enhance the revolving fund (RF) for the increase of 114 SHG’s corpus amount.

Tasing also launched Airgun Ki:ruk movement as a serious initiative to stop use, possession and sale of Airguns under Mebo Sub-Division as a part of conservation effort to protect and preserve birds and squirrels, as excessive use of Airguns have led to killing of huge bird population in the region. The movement ‘Airgun Ki:ruk’ is a traditional style of fighting against use and possession of airguns.

Later after attending a thanksgiving party of Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, Minister Ojing Tasing and Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang while responding to the question of media also spoke about their supports to CM Pema Khandu over Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

When asked about their earlier stance against the dam construction over Siang river, both Tasing and Panyang said that the construction of SUMP is in national interest to counter the Chinese mega dam construction over upper ridges of the Siang river at Tibet.