Arunachal: Review meeting on All development projects held in Kra Daadi

PALIN- First ever high level Kra Daadi District review meeting on all ongoing State and Central Sponsorship development projects was held under the Chairmanship of Charu Nili, Deputy Commissioner, Palin at Panchayat Conference Hall , Palin.

Guidance Minister for Kra Daadi District, Ojing Tasing, Minister, RD, PR, Transport and Cooperation, Mentor Secretary, Tai Kaye, Secretary, Art and Culture, Balo Raja, Minister, UD, LM, and Civil Aviation among host of HODS and PRI elected leaders were attended the meeting.

During the review meeting, several District HODs of the Kra Daadi District was presented power point presentation to their respective important ongoing State and Central Sponsorship projects.

Guidance Minister for Kra Daadi District Ojing Tasing, informed that to strictly and judiciously implements all sanctioned State and Central Sponsorship Projects or to restrict the compromising on quality works in between local leaders, Contractor and Executive agency, State government under the Chief Minister ship of Pema Khandu, has planned to formed a Guidance Ministers, and Mentor Secretary for all District.

He also informed that his responsibly in that regards, was to review all ongoing important project, quarterly, attended Sarkar Apke Dower at least two places and submit reports to the Government about progress and Problem of any development Projects.

Beside these, Minster also told that next such review meeting he would take sufficient times and urged all HODs and Stakeholder to prepare comprehensive power point presentation not only ongoing projects but also development plan, Policies, Challenges and solution for the District.

“Earlier people planned for selfish interest of getting easy money and abstract Government fund in Nyishi called Deshi Depik but this system would no longer allow thenceforth” he told.

Moreover he told that his dream was for progressive Kra Daadi District, accordingly urged to all District Head of Department and elected leaders of Kra Daadi District to cooperate with him. At the same time, he set a goal for Develop Arunachal in 2030.

Participating the discussion in meeting, Balo Raja, local MLA cum- Minister, UD, LM and CA told that aims of appointing Mentor Secretary and Guidance Minster at every District of Arunachal Pradesh was aims to strictly monitoring the implementation of sanctioned projects independently, reduce the maximum corruption on development project, and maintain quality works.

While welcoming the Guidance Minister and Mentor Secretary for Kra Daadi District, Local MLA cum HM told that being a elected leader it was compelled to compromised the quality of work with the supporters and workers. In this case both Mentor Secretary and Guidance Minster alone could do lots. Meanwhile his urged both that henceforth take up the various problem and solution of all Development activities of Kra Daadi District to Government.

Earlier, while participating in discussion, Jikke Tako, MLA Tali Assembly Constituency, urged both Mentor secretary and Guidance Minster for plan sufficient time and held separate review meeting with the HODs of Tali AC and Kra Daadi District at Palin.

He also urged the HODs to regularly update the progress of work in every review meeting and not to present out dated PPPs repeatedly. He also urged the HODs to express fearless on problem and challenges of contractors and leaders so that leader and contractor could rectify the wrong.

Earlier, Tai Kaye, mentor Secretary for Kra Daadi District also took participate in discussion. The review meeting was started with the welcome speech of Likha Tejji, ADC HQ and ended with the vote of thanks speech by Biri Tako, DPO, Palin.