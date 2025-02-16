ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Review meeting on All development projects held in Kra Daadi

Last Updated: February 16, 2025
2 minutes read
PALIN- First ever high level Kra  Daadi District review meeting on all  ongoing State and Central Sponsorship development projects was  held  under the Chairmanship of Charu Nili,  Deputy Commissioner, Palin at Panchayat Conference Hall , Palin.

Guidance Minister for Kra Daadi District,  Ojing Tasing, Minister,  RD, PR, Transport and Cooperation,  Mentor Secretary, Tai Kaye, Secretary, Art and Culture,  Balo Raja, Minister, UD, LM,  and Civil Aviation  among host of HODS and PRI elected leaders were attended the meeting.

During the review meeting, several District HODs of the Kra Daadi District was presented power point presentation to their respective important ongoing State and Central Sponsorship projects.

Guidance Minister for Kra Daadi District  Ojing Tasing, informed that to strictly and judiciously  implements  all sanctioned State and Central Sponsorship Projects or to restrict the compromising on quality works in between local leaders, Contractor and Executive agency, State government under the Chief Minister ship  of Pema Khandu,  has planned to formed a Guidance Ministers, and Mentor Secretary  for all District.

He also informed that his responsibly in that regards, was to review all ongoing important project, quarterly, attended Sarkar Apke Dower at least two   places and submit  reports  to the Government  about progress and Problem  of any development Projects.

Beside these, Minster also told that next such review meeting he would take  sufficient times  and urged all HODs and Stakeholder to prepare comprehensive power point presentation  not only ongoing projects but also development plan, Policies, Challenges  and solution  for the District.

“Earlier people planned for selfish interest of getting easy money and abstract Government fund   in Nyishi  called Deshi Depik but this system would no longer  allow thenceforth” he  told.

Moreover he told that his dream was for progressive Kra Daadi District, accordingly urged   to all District Head of Department and elected leaders of Kra Daadi District to cooperate  with him. At the same time, he set a goal for Develop Arunachal in 2030.

Participating the discussion in meeting, Balo Raja, local MLA cum- Minister, UD, LM and CA  told that aims of appointing  Mentor Secretary and Guidance  Minster at every District of Arunachal Pradesh  was  aims to strictly monitoring the implementation of sanctioned projects independently,  reduce the  maximum corruption  on development project, and  maintain quality works.

While welcoming the Guidance Minister and Mentor Secretary for Kra Daadi District, Local MLA cum HM told that being a elected leader it was compelled to compromised  the quality of work with the supporters and workers.  In this case both Mentor Secretary and Guidance Minster alone could do lots.   Meanwhile   his urged both that henceforth take up the various problem and solution of all Development activities of  Kra Daadi District  to  Government.

Earlier, while participating in discussion, Jikke Tako, MLA Tali Assembly Constituency, urged both Mentor secretary and Guidance Minster for plan sufficient time and   held separate review meeting with the HODs of Tali AC and  Kra Daadi District  at Palin.

He also urged the HODs   to regularly update the progress of work in every review meeting and not to present out dated PPPs repeatedly.   He also urged the HODs  to express fearless on problem and challenges of contractors and leaders so that leader and contractor could rectify the wrong.

Earlier, Tai Kaye, mentor Secretary for Kra Daadi District   also took participate in discussion.  The review meeting was started with the welcome speech of Likha Tejji, ADC HQ and ended with the vote of thanks speech by  Biri Tako, DPO, Palin.

