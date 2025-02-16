Arunachal: BJP East Siang honor State BJP President, Kaling Moyong at Ruksin

PASIGHAT- The BJP East Siang District, mandal units organized a grand reception to honor the newly elected State BJP President, Kaling Moyong at Ruksin today on 16th February 2025. The event was led by District President Mirem Komut and saw participation from the mandals team, Pasighat Municipal Corporators , ZPC, ZPMs, panchayat leaders, and other dignitaries.

The reception at Ruksin was a significant event, marking Moyong’s return to his home district in his new leadership role. The gathering underscored the strong support and enthusiasm among party members and local leaders for his presidency.

Kaling Moyong, a native of Mirku village in Pasighat, East Siang district, began his political career in 2003 as an Anchal Samiti Member. He joined the BJP in 2012 and was elected as the MLA for Pasighat East in 2014, serving two consecutive terms until 2024. In January 2025, he was unanimously elected as the State BJP President, succeeding Biyuram Waghe.

He stated that he has been entrusted with greater responsibilities to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He appreciated the SOBs for their initiatives and emphasized that BJP Arunachal Pradesh ranks among the top in the country.

He also assured his full dedication to the party and announced that a new team would be constituted shortly in the greater interest of the party. Furthermore, he urged party karyakartas to actively implement and promote all government programs and policies at the grassroots level.

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President said that Pasighat is blessed with state BJP Presidentship for the 4th times with Bosiram Siram, Dr. Tongor Tapak, Tapir Gao. He urged party karyakartas to strengthen the hand of newly elected president Kaling Moyong to strengthen the party in the state level.

Speaking on the occasion Alo Libang MLA cum Advisor to Chief Minister, Ninong Ering MLA also congratulated Kaling Moyong on being elected as State President and hopes that party will more strengthen at the greater level.

Kaling Moyong was accompanied by Advisor to Chief Minister Alo Libang, MLA Ninong Erring, State Vice-Presidents Tarh Tarak and Tagin Siga,Yalem Taga Burang, Office Secretary Joram Tat, District In-Charges Porchu Tamin, Hagging Cherom, Tomi Haider and Tadam Hagging, Nima Sange, Co-Convener of the Media Department, General secretary of Yuva Morcha Teli Amita and others .