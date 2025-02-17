Arunachal: DCC Meeting and NABARD Launch PLP 2025-26 for Lohit District

TEZU- A crucial meeting of the District Credit Committee (DCC) was held today at the District Commissioner’s office in Tezu, under the chairmanship of DC Lohit, Kesang Ngurup Damo. The meeting primarily focused on reviewing and improving the credit flow to various sectors in the district, aiming to boost economic growth and development.

Damo emphasized the need for timely disbursement of credit to sectors such as agriculture, small-scale industries, and rural development.

He urged banks and financial institutions to streamline their processes for quicker loan delivery to eligible beneficiaries. He also stressed the importance of improving the cash deposit ratio in the district, as a higher ratio would reflect a healthier and more vibrant local economy.

Several critical issues were raised during the meeting, particularly the challenges faced by banks in achieving their targets. DC Lohit pointed out inefficiencies in the loan disbursal process, which were hindering the achievement of targets set for various departments.

He emphasized that coordination between banks and concerned departments needs to be strengthened to ensure that loans are disbursed to the right beneficiaries in a timely manner. Furthermore, he urged the departments to be more efficient in selecting beneficiaries, ensuring that the loans reach those who are truly in need of financial support.

The meeting also stressed the importance of meeting targets for priority sectors, including agriculture, small businesses, and education. DC Lohit called on banks to prioritize these sectors in alignment with national financial inclusion goals and ensure that financial support reaches the underserved communities.

In a significant development, the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2025-26 for Lohit District was officially launched during the meeting. K. N. Damo, Deputy Commissioner of Lohit, launched the PLP in the presence of bankers from several key institutions, including SBI, APRB, APSCAB, HDFC, CBI, ICICI, AXIS Bank, Canara Bank, as well as the Lead District Manager (LDM), District Planning Officer (DPO), and heads of line departments. NABARD’s DDM, Nitya Mili, was also present to provide valuable insights into the PLP’s significance and projections.

Mr. Mili explained that NABARD prepares the PLP annually for each district to ensure the flow of institutional credit to priority sector activities such as crop loans, term loans for agriculture, and allied sectors. She elaborated that the PLP exercise maps the credit potential of each district, contributing to balanced growth across various economic sectors. The projections from the PLP serve as a guide for banks when preparing their Annual Credit Plans.

For the year 2025-26, the institutional credit potential for the priority sector in Lohit District has been estimated at Rs. 4165.82 lakh. Of this, Rs. 2468.06 lakh is projected to flow into the agriculture sector, including crop loans. This substantial credit potential is expected to provide critical financial support to agriculture and contribute significantly to the district’s economic growth.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure the successful implementation of the credit plan, strengthen coordination, and achieve the credit targets for priority sectors in Lohit District.