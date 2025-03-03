Arunachal: Sonam Zomba Secures International MMA Victory At MFN 16

ITANAGAR- On March 1, 2025, Sonam Zomba from Arunachal Pradesh secured her first international MMA victory at Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 16, held at Siri Fort Stadium in Delhi.

Competing in the strawweight category, Zomba defeated Singapore’s Shi Yin Tan via a second-round technical knockout (TKO). This triumph marks a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her skill and determination on an international stage.

Given her second-round TKO victory over Shi Yin Tan, Zomba’s training likely includes intensive striking drills. This would involve disciplines like Muay Thai, boxing, and kickboxing to enhance her punching power, kicks, and elbow strikes—key elements in securing a knockout.

Training under coach Bhabajeet Choudhury at Bidang MMA and Fitness Gym in Guwahati, Zomba has been celebrated for her dedication and rising prominence in the sport.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated her, noting that her performance has made the state proud and wishing her continued success in her MMA journey.

This victory adds to Zomba’s previous achievements, including a knockout win at MFN 13 in 2023 and two gold medals at the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation competition in 2022.

Hailing from Jang village in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, Zomba is a professional straw-weight MMA fighter affiliated with Bidang MMA Fitness in Guwahati, Assam.

Zomba’s prior knockout win at MFN 13 in 2023 and her two gold medals at the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation event in 2022 indicate a consistent training approach that prioritizes finishing fights, whether by strikes or submissions. Her latest victory reinforces that her methods under Choudhury have evolved to meet international competition demands.