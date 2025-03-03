ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: MLA Namgey Tsering Attends 9th Ling Gesar Gyalpo Archery Tournament at Kyidphel

Last Updated: March 3, 2025
1 minute read
KYIDPHEL, TAWANG: MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, along with senior leaders, Gaon Burahs, and well-wishers, attended the 9th Ling Gesar Gyalpo Archery Tournament at Kyidphel.

The event, deeply rooted in cultural and historical traditions, showcased archery as not just a sport but a symbol of skill, focus, and community bonding.

Expressing his appreciation, MLA Tsering commended the organizers for their dedication in preserving this rich heritage. “Their efforts in promoting and keeping this tradition alive are truly commendable,” he stated.

He also acknowledged the presence of Mr. Martin from Switzerland, whose participation added to the warmth of the occasion.

The MLA extended his best wishes to all participants and archery enthusiasts, encouraging them to continue upholding the valued tradition.

Interaction with HE Tulku Tenzin Gyurmey Rinpoche and Women’s Welfare Association

Earlier in the day, MLA Tsering met with HE Tulku Tenzin Gyurmey Rinpoche of Serajey Monastery, esteemed members of the Women’s Welfare Association, and well-wishers on the auspicious third day of Gyalpo Losar (Buddhist New Year).

The gathering provided an opportunity to share thoughts, exchange greetings, and celebrate the spirit of the new year.

“Rinpoche’s wisdom and blessings brought immense spiritual significance to the occasion, while the dedication of the Women’s Welfare Association towards community welfare is truly inspiring,” MLA Tsering noted.

The event marked a meaningful celebration of tradition, culture, and community spirit in Tawang.

