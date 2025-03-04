Arunachal: Lt. Chow Inkalit Mannou Memorial Football Tournament 2025 concludes

NAMSAI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, graced the closing ceremony of the 1st Edition of the Lt. Chow Inkalit Mannou Memorial Football Tournament 2025 at the APIL Ground in Namsai.

The tournament was held in memory of the late Lt. Chow Inkalit Mannou, a respected educator and a community leader who made innermous contributions in the field of education and preservation of Tai Khamti literature.

Lt. Chow Inkalit Mannou, a first batch graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat and served the people of the State as a devoted teacher. He retired as Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Tezu and after retirement served the society as advisors to Chongkham Village Council and Tai Khamti Singpho Council in Namsai District and worked for the welfare and upliftment of the society. He played a pivotal role in the modification of new Tai Khamti Tonal Script.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Lt. Chow Inkalit Mannou to the upliftment of education and preservation of Tai Khamti Literature. He added that the tournament stands as a tribute to Mannou’s enduring legacy, emphasizing that it is a celebration of his lifelong commitment to the growth and well-being of his community.

Mein in his speech lauded the Mannou family for organising such a tournament in their father’s memory and providing a platform to the youths of the area to showcase their talents.

He further said that the efforts will be on to improvise this football stadium and asserted that it will be made as a training ground to nurture the budding football talents of not only Namsai but also of adjoining districts too.

He later gave away the trophies to the winning teams and congratulated the teams, individual players, organizers, and volunteers for their collective efforts in making the tournament a resounding success.

He also stressed the importance of continuing to nurture and promote sports across Arunachal Pradesh, recognizing it as a vital avenue for youth development. He expressed his hope that the successful conclusion of the first edition of the tournament would pave the way for many more editions in the future, further empowering the youth of Arunachal Pradesh through sports.

Lekang Sports Club, emerged as the champions of the tournament, displaying exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the competition. They took the trophy with a 2-0 goal against the Tezu Bazaar football club who emerged as runners up. As the winners, Lekang Sports Club was awarded a trophy and cash prize of 2 lakh while the runners up was awarded a trophy with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Also present in the occasion were Advisor and MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai, Advisor and MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, former Minister, Nokul Chai, Commissioner (retired), Tape Bagra, IGP P N Khrimey, Chairman of CIMMFT Jaleeng Mannou, and representatives from the TKSC, TKDS, as well as senior public leaders, HODs, among others.