Arunachal: Football match played in Tawang for peace, unity and harmony within the Monpa community

TAWANG- In a spirited and entertaining football match, Tawang MLA XI faced off against Tawang Monpas Working Abroad XI, not just as a game but as a celebration of peace, unity, and harmony within the community.

The thrilling contest saw Tawang Monpas Working Abroad XI emerge victorious with a score of 11-7.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, three talented singers from the community—Dorjee Tsetan (New Lebrang), Tsering Samdrup (New Lebrang), and Pema Gyalpo (Lumla)—captivated the audience with their golden voices, making the event even more memorable. said Namgey Tsering MLA Tawang.

This match was dedicated to the Monpa brothers and sisters who live far from their families but continue to stand in unwavering support of the community, said Namgey Tsering MLA Tawang, who also participated in the football match.

Their contributions are immensely valued, as they are always among the first to step forward whenever challenges arise, the MLA added.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to these incredible individuals for their support and sacrifices. As the community came together in celebration, the event concluded with warm wishes for peace, prosperity, and success for all.