Arunachal: RGU Hosts National Seminar on Culture, Community, and Communication in Digital Era

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) hosted a one-day national seminar on “Culture, Community, and Communication in the Digital Era (CCCDE-2025)” at its Mini Auditorium.

Organized by the Department of Mass Communication, the seminar brought together eminent academicians, media professionals, and researchers to discuss the transformative role of digital media, artificial intelligence (AI), and cultural preservation in today’s rapidly evolving communication landscape.

The seminar opened with a traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony, attended by distinguished dignitaries. In his inaugural speech, Prof. Jayadeba Sahoo, Acting Vice-Chancellor of RGU, stressed the need to integrate the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) with digital innovations to foster ethical communication, research advancements, and cultural conservation.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Govind Ji Pandey, Head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, explored the paradox of hyper-connectivity in the digital age—while technology has democratized media, it has also led to increasing social isolation. He highlighted concerns about the digital divide, media ethics, and AI’s influence on journalism and public discourse.

A key highlight was the panel discussion on “Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” moderated by Dr. Sunil Koijam, Assistant Professor, RGU. Experts from leading institutions examined AI’s growing role in journalism, ethical dilemmas in digital media, and the spread of misinformation.

The panelists proposed strategies such as enhancing media literacy, developing responsible AI policies, and ensuring ethical AI applications in communication. The session concluded with an engaging Q&A, allowing participants to interact directly with experts.

The post-lunch technical sessions provided a platform for scholars to present research papers on inclusive, accountable, and culturally sensitive digital communication. The seminar witnessed participation from premier institutions, including Mizoram University, Gauhati University, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tezpur University, Saint Xavier’s University (Kolkata), Central University of Karnataka, Sikkim University, and Amity University (Haryana).

By organizing CCCDE-2025, Rajiv Gandhi University reaffirmed its commitment to fostering interdisciplinary dialogue on digital communication, AI, and media ethics. The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Kh. Kabi, Head of the Department of Mass Communication, followed by the distribution of certificates to participants.