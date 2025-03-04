Arunachal: International Women’s Day 2025 Celebrated in Chullyu Village

CHULLYU VILLAGE ( Keyi Panyor District )- The International Women’s Day 2025 was celebrated with enthusiasm in Chullyu village under the theme “March Forward: From Promises to Progress.” The event, organized by the District Development Manager (DDM) Office, NABARD, Ziro, in collaboration with World Vision India (WVI), took place at the Community Hall, Chullyu village.

Dr. Lalit Maurya, DDM, NABARD, emphasized the significance of International Women’s Day and highlighted the essential role of women in societal development. He pointed out that organizing the event in a rural setting was a strategic initiative to extend NABARD’s outreach to remote communities and ensure its programs benefit women in interior regions. The event saw the participation of over 60 women, reflecting strong engagement and community involvement.

Dr. Maurya elaborated on NABARD’s Self-Help Group-Bank Linkage Programme (SHG-BLP) and other capacity-building initiatives designed to strengthen SHGs for sustainable livelihoods and market integration. He also outlined NABARD’s diverse women-centric programs aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

The event was graced by Dr. Hage Munth, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Yachuli, as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included Mr. P.C. Tiwari, Mr. Risso Maya, and Smt. Bengia Menia, along with SHG members and women farmers associated with NABARD-supported Tribal Development Projects in Yazali.

In her address, Dr. Hage Munth underscored the importance of empowering rural women through education, skill development, social protection, and leadership roles. She assured the women farmers that KVK Yachuli remains committed to supporting them with innovative agricultural guidance.

Meanwhile, Mr. P.C. Tiwari commended the significant contributions of women to the state’s development and encouraged them to continue their efforts in driving social and economic progress.

The event concluded on a high note, reaffirming the commitment of NABARD and its partners to advancing women’s empowerment and fostering inclusive rural development.