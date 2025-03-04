ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: International Women’s Day 2025 Celebrated in Chullyu Village

Dr. Lalit Maurya, DDM, NABARD, emphasized the significance of International Women’s Day and highlighted the essential role of women in societal development.

Last Updated: March 4, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: International Women’s Day 2025 Celebrated in Chullyu Village

CHULLYU VILLAGE ( Keyi Panyor District )- The International Women’s Day 2025 was celebrated with enthusiasm in Chullyu village under the theme “March Forward: From Promises to Progress.” The event, organized by the District Development Manager (DDM) Office, NABARD, Ziro, in collaboration with World Vision India (WVI), took place at the Community Hall, Chullyu village.

Dr. Lalit Maurya, DDM, NABARD, emphasized the significance of International Women’s Day and highlighted the essential role of women in societal development. He pointed out that organizing the event in a rural setting was a strategic initiative to extend NABARD’s outreach to remote communities and ensure its programs benefit women in interior regions. The event saw the participation of over 60 women, reflecting strong engagement and community involvement.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Health Minister Launches Gastric Cancer Screening Program at GTGH in Ziro Valley

Dr. Maurya elaborated on NABARD’s Self-Help Group-Bank Linkage Programme (SHG-BLP) and other capacity-building initiatives designed to strengthen SHGs for sustainable livelihoods and market integration. He also outlined NABARD’s diverse women-centric programs aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

The event was graced by Dr. Hage Munth, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Yachuli, as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included Mr. P.C. Tiwari, Mr. Risso Maya, and Smt. Bengia Menia, along with SHG members and women farmers associated with NABARD-supported Tribal Development Projects in Yazali.

Also Read- Major Road Development Project launched in Seppa Township

In her address, Dr. Hage Munth underscored the importance of empowering rural women through education, skill development, social protection, and leadership roles. She assured the women farmers that KVK Yachuli remains committed to supporting them with innovative agricultural guidance.

Meanwhile, Mr. P.C. Tiwari commended the significant contributions of women to the state’s development and encouraged them to continue their efforts in driving social and economic progress.

The event concluded on a high note, reaffirming the commitment of NABARD and its partners to advancing women’s empowerment and fostering inclusive rural development.

Tags
Last Updated: March 4, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Two Days ​Biomedical Research Training of TRIHMS Doctors held at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: Two Days ​Biomedical Research Training of TRIHMS Doctors held at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul inaugurates office of Nocte Women Association

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul inaugurates office of Nocte Women Association

Arunachal: JCM held to discuss roadmap for de-reservation, rationalization proposal for Drupang Reserve Forest and Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Arunachal: JCM held to discuss roadmap for de-reservation, rationalization proposal for Drupang Reserve Forest and Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Arunachal: Monpa Woman Transforms 200-Year-Old Ancestral House into Living Museum to Preserve Tribal Traditions

Arunachal: Monpa Woman Transforms 200-Year-Old Ancestral House into Living Museum to Preserve Tribal Traditions

DC Keyi Panyor issues first trade license online

Arunachal: DC Keyi Panyor issues first trade license online

Arunachal: Wangki Lowang inaugurates 2 day Annual Research Seminar

Arunachal: Wangki Lowang inaugurates 2 day Annual Research Seminar in Itanagar

Arunachal: Indian Army Strengthens Bonds with Border Communities

Arunachal: Indian Army Strengthens Bonds with Border Communities

Arunachal: Over 35 Shops Fined for Violating COTPA Act; Illegal Tobacco and Substances Seized in Tawang

Arunachal: Over 35 Shops Fined for Violating COTPA Act; Illegal Tobacco and Substances Seized in Tawang

Arunachal: CM reiterated that the APFR Act 1978 is not against any religion

Arunachal: CM reiterated that the APFR Act 1978 is not against any religion

Arunachal: School Health and Wellness Programme Launched at GSS, Longding

Arunachal: School Health and Wellness Programme Launched at GSS, Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button