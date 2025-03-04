Arunachal: Health Minister Launches Gastric Cancer Screening Program at GTGH in Ziro Valley

ZIRO- In a move aimed at understanding and preventing gastric cancer, Biyuram Wahge, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh, launched a four-day gastric cancer screening program at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) in Ziro Valley on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The program will run from March 5 to 8, 2025, and is a collaboration between Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, the State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh, Naharlagun, and GTGH, Ziro, with support from the District Administration of Lower Subansiri and the Community Advisory Board (CAB).

In his address, Minister Wahge acknowledged the significant impact of cancer on both patients and their families, calling it a major societal challenge. He expressed his happiness in being part of the historic initiative and urged local community-based organizations (CBOs) to cooperate with BBCI to ensure the program’s success.

The Minister also pledged his support to the ongoing efforts and launched the ‘Action Against Stigma’ campaign, an initiative by the TB Association of India to combat stigma surrounding cancer.

Hage Appa, MLA of Ziro, thanked BBCI for choosing Ziro as the location for this vital initiative and encouraged local residents to voluntarily participate in the screening. He also urged them to support the ongoing research on gastric cancer.

Dr. Subu Tasso Kampu, President of the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), highlighted the role of women in healthcare, both as caregivers in the home and as medical professionals. She stressed the importance of educating women on foods that may contribute to gastric cancer. Dr. Kampu shared that her team had successfully registered 160 volunteers for the screening and commended the District Administration for involving AWAZ in the program.

Dr. B.B. Borthakur, Director of BBCI, provided alarming statistics about gastric cancer in Ziro Valley, noting that the region has one of the highest rates of the disease in the country, with 1 in every 35 females and 1 in every 65 males affected.

He explained that while the exact causes of gastric cancer are still being researched, the program aims to identify key risk factors. Dr. Borthakur also announced that similar screening programs would be held in Dirang, Pasighat, and Namsai in the future.

Dr. Koj Jarbo, Medical Superintendent of GTGH, Ziro, and Hage Komo, Chairman of CAB, also spoke during the event, emphasizing the importance of the screening program in detecting gastric cancer early.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Mrs Rani Perme, SDO, Dr. Nani Rika, DMO, Dr. Bamin Tada, Secretary for NE, TB Association of India, Tai Arun, DIPRO in-charge, and other officials from the district administration and health department.

This screening initiative marks a crucial step in the fight against gastric cancer in Arunachal Pradesh, offering hope for early detection and prevention.