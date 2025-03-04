Arunachal: Major Road Development Project launched in Seppa Township

Seppa: In a significant move to enhance infrastructure, East Kameng district has launched a major road development initiative in Seppa Township.

The project, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam, aims to improve connectivity and foster growth within the region.

The initiative has received overwhelming support from the local community, with numerous selfless individuals volunteering their time, resources, and efforts to ensure its success.

The district administration has expressed sincere gratitude to those who have contributed to the project, acknowledging their dedication and commitment.

” The collective effort shown by the community is truly inspiring. This development is not just about improving roads; it’s about creating opportunities for growth, progress, and a better quality of life for the residents of Seppa,” said a district administration spokesperson.

With these infrastructure advancements, East Kameng is poised for continued progress, symbolizing the region’s unity and its drive towards a brighter and more prosperous future.