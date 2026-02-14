Nation Remembers Heroes of Pulwama Attack

NEW DELHI- India marked another solemn anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack on Friday, remembering the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years. Tributes were paid across the country as political leaders, security agencies, and citizens honoured the sacrifice of the fallen personnel.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy carrying CRPF personnel was targeted in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, triggering nationwide grief and leading to major political, diplomatic and security developments. The incident continues to shape India’s counter-terror discourse and security preparedness.

A Day of Remembrance

Memorial ceremonies were held at CRPF installations and war memorials where officials laid wreaths and observed moments of silence. Messages shared online highlighted the courage and dedication of the personnel, emphasising their role in safeguarding national security. Families of the martyrs also paid homage, recalling the resilience and commitment of their loved ones. Over the years, the anniversary has evolved into a collective moment of national reflection on sacrifice and unity.

Lest we forget. ​On 14 Feb 2019, 40 bravehearts of @crpfindia made the supreme sacrifice in #Pulwama. Their valour remains etched in our hearts forever. ​DG Shri @gpsinghips & all Ranks pay solemn tributes to our martyrs. We stand firmly with their families.#NationFirst… pic.twitter.com/mBfbtIhOCq — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 14, 2026

Security and Policy Impact

The Pulwama attack prompted renewed focus on convoy protection measures, surveillance systems and coordination among intelligence agencies. Analysts say it marked a turning point in India’s approach to counter-terror operations, leading to intensified security measures and diplomatic engagement in sensitive regions.

Authorities have since strengthened protocols related to movement of security personnel and border vigilance. Observers note that while challenges persist, lessons drawn from the incident continue to influence policy decisions and operational planning.

Legacy of Sacrifice

Beyond its strategic implications, the anniversary underscores the human cost of conflict. For many Indians, February 14 symbolises both grief and gratitude — a day to honour those who served and sacrificed in the line of duty. As the nation pauses to remember the fallen heroes, messages of unity and resilience continue to resonate across the country.