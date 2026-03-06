Arunachal: Kumar Waii Raises Human–Wildlife Conflict Issue in Assembly

ITANAGAR- A private member’s resolution seeking urgent measures to strengthen wildlife protection and address the growing problem of human–wildlife conflict in Arunachal Pradesh was moved by Bameng MLA Kumar Waii in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Moving the resolution during the ongoing Assembly session, Waii expressed concern over the increasing incidents of human–wildlife conflict reported from different parts of the state. He said such incidents have led to loss of human lives, damage to crops and property, and threats to wildlife habitats.

The legislator stated that communities living near forest areas are increasingly affected by wildlife intrusion and called for immediate and coordinated intervention from the government. He urged the state government to adopt stronger policies and implement effective strategies to ensure both wildlife conservation and the safety of local communities.

Waii emphasized the need to strengthen forest protection mechanisms, improve monitoring in vulnerable areas, and deploy rapid response teams to deal with wildlife entering human settlements. He also stressed that conservation efforts should go hand in hand with protecting the livelihoods of rural and forest-fringe communities.

Supporting the resolution, Bordumsa–Diyun MLA Mohesh Chai said that human–wildlife conflict has become a serious issue in several parts of the state. He noted that villagers frequently face threats from wild animals, resulting in crop damage and loss of livelihood.

Chai called for timely compensation to victims of wildlife attacks and farmers who suffer crop losses due to wildlife intrusion. He also suggested strengthening coordination between the Forest Department and local administration, along with awareness programmes and preventive measures in vulnerable areas.

Other MLAs who supported the resolution included Tapi Darang, Thangwang Wangham, and Wanglin Lowangdong.

Responding to the concerns raised by members, Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang informed the House that the government is aware of the issue. He said that an Assembly Committee will be constituted to examine the matter in detail and recommend appropriate measures to address human–wildlife conflict in the state.

Question Hour Discussions

During Question Hour on the sixth day of the Budget Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, several issues related to education, infrastructure, administrative development, and student welfare were discussed.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Thangwang Wangham regarding the absence of Principals in several schools in Longding district, Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona said that while the department has capable teachers, many are yet to complete the mandatory eight years of service required for promotion under existing recruitment rules. However, he said the government is considering a one-time relaxation to facilitate promotions.

The minister also informed the House that there are 100 sanctioned posts of Principals and that available manpower is being distributed strategically, with Vice Principals posted in schools where Principals are not available.

Replying to a query raised by MLA Laisam Simai regarding the development of Circle Headquarters at Renuk-Putok and Longtoi-Lyngok under Jairampur Sub-Division in Changlang district, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the project was proposed in 2019 but could not progress due to lack of manpower and inadequate resource mobilisation. He assured the House that the matter would be reviewed and steps taken to initiate development work at the earliest.

Responding to another query raised by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong regarding the condition of National Highway 315A from Hukanjuri to Khonsa, the Deputy Chief Minister said the 28-kilometre stretch has been affected by soil erosion and landslides due to challenging terrain, heavy rainfall, and flooding of rivers. He informed the House that slope stabilisation and riverbank protection measures are required and that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has entrusted THDC with the restoration work.

In response to another question raised by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong regarding students from Arunachal Pradesh studying outside the state and abroad, Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona informed the House that 11,775 students from the state are currently studying outside Arunachal Pradesh under the National Scholarship Portal. He added that the government provides financial assistance through the portal and supports students through free coaching, language enhancement programmes, and school exposure initiatives.

The minister further noted that many students pursuing professional courses such as medicine and engineering return to serve the state after completing their studies. He also said the government is promoting financial literacy programmes for students.

Meanwhile, seven new Bills were introduced in the Assembly during the session. Further discussion and deliberation on these Bills will be taken up in the upcoming sittings of the House.