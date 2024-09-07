Itanagar

The event, attended by over 200 students, faculty, and staff, saw the planting of over 100 trees near the new playground of RGU.

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Observes Swachhata Pakhwada with Plantation Drive

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University today observed as part of Swachhata Pakhwada-2024 with a plantation drive, marking a significant step towards promoting cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene, and greenery on campus.

The event, attended by over 200 students, faculty, and staff, saw the planting of over 100 trees near the new playground of RGU. Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha and  Prof. Otem Padung Finance Officer led the effort, inspiring others to follow suit.

Swachhata Pakhwada, a 15-day initiative by the Ministry of Education, aims to promote awareness on cleanliness, hygiene, and greenery. RGU’s observance of this initiative demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment on and off campus.

Through this initiative, RGU aims to instill a sense of responsibility among stakeholders to maintain a clean and green environment, embodying Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for a free, clean, and developed India. RGU will continue to organize such events and activities throughout the year, reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility.

