Arunachal: drinking water supply to Tawang and surrounding areas disrupted

Last Updated: September 7, 2024
TAWANG- The drinking water supply to Tawang township and surrounding areas, including Lemberdung, Changprong, Nyukmadung, and others, was disrupted due to significant damage to the drop inlet headwork, located approximately two kilometers ahead of Bramadungchung Ani Gonpa.

According to Assistant Engineer Doge Kamduk from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), the damage was caused by severe land erosion early this morning between 4-5 am following continuous heavy rainfall the previous evening.

The erosion, which occurred near the concrete vertical bund at PTSO, washed away critical infrastructure, including the drop inlet and diversion structure responsible for the water supply to Tawang township and its neighbouring areas. The Teli Field Hospital was also affected by this disruption.

In response, I/c Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sang Khandu, along with District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Genden Tsomu, AE PHED Doge Kamduk, and DIPRO Tawang, visited the damaged sites.

PHED requested assistance, and approximately 30 volunteers from the three local markets joined PHED workers to help with the restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, at the request of I/c DC Sang Khandu, water tankers from the Tawang Brigade have been deployed to provide water to residents in various colonies.

