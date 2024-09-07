Arunachal: East Siang district education department celebrates Teachers’ Day in Mega way

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- East Siang district education department celebrated the Teachers Day with great pomp & shows in mega way unitedly by all teachers of the district in Pasighat on 5th September 2024.

The 63rd Teachers Day celebration was attended by Dr. Tomo Riba, Vice Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University as Chief Guest, Oken Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo as Guest of Honour and Marken Kadu, Director, Secondary Education, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District and Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, Supt. of Police, East Siang district, ABK General Secretary-cum-State Information Commissioner, Vijay Taram, PMC Chief Councillor, councilors, ZPMs and others as special invitees.

During the mega celebration of teachers’ day, several retired teachers from the active service were also joined in besides active participation of all the teachers of the district in the celebration.

A one minute silence was also observed for the teachers who passed away during their service period untimely as a mark of respect and honour for those teachers besides honoring the retired teachers.

As organizing chairman of the mega teachers’ day celebration, Odhuk Tabing, Dy. Director of School Education said that, this was the first time in the district or in the whole of the state that all the teachers of the district came together in one platform and unitedly celebrated their days of teachers.

“This day is dedicated in honour and respect of 1238 teachers of the district out of which 70 were PGTs, 587 TGTs, 518 PRTs including 63 ICT, TT and IT, LL teachers excluding 7 principals, 7 vice principals and 16 head masters.

Also Read- Coordination meeting held in Yatdam to improve education system

And out of the 1238 teachers, 661 teachers are in Pasighat block, 213 in Mebo block and 364 in Ruksin block. W teachers are universally believed to be the nation builder, torch bearer of the society, path finder of the children and so I would like to request all the teacher colleagues of the district to be sincere and dedicated toward their assigned duties”, added DDSE Tabing.

During the day, a total of 220 retired teachers were also honoured out of which 3 were directors, 3 Jt. Directors, 8 DDSEs, 23 principals, 11 vice principals/HM, 50 TGTs and 122 PGTs. On the day 28 teachers who have passed away during their active lives were also remembered and honoured.

DDSE Odhuk Tabing also said that, the East Siang district has total student enrolment of 13,010 students which is 2nd in the state in term of student enrolment after Papum Pare district where state capital Itanagar also comes under, due to which number of teachers in East Siang is also comparatively higher.

Also Read- Team SEEANG visits Siang River flood damage areas under Lower Mebo

On the part of chief guest, guest of honour and special guests, Dr. Tomo Riba, VC, APU, Oken Tayeng, MLA, Tayi Taggu, DC also while extending their heartiest wishes to all the teachers on the day reiterated that, the teachers are the backbone of the society and their role in career moulding of as student is more than the role of a parent.

They also congratulated the district education department for organizing a mega teachers’ day for the first time in the history of the district and urged all the teachers to continue to be the path shower and torch bearer of the society by shaping up the career of the students.

“My career has been shaped up and moulded completely by the teachers right from the beginning and without them I wouldn’t have become what I am today”, shared Dr Riba to the teaching communities on the day about his life and struggles.

Also Read- Pema Khandu calls on Dalai Lama, gifts his first dwelling after fleeing Tibet to trust

While Oken Tayeng with his usual calm and modest deliberation, said that teachers are the path shower of all students and without them even I wouldn’t be where I am today. Referring to Bodong Yirang, a retired Director Elementary Education and other gracing on the day, Tayeng recalled that without their teaching and guidance I wouldn’t be what I am today. Tayi Taggu, DC also said that he still wishes his teachers on the teachers’ day and every teacher is to be respected.

Organizing secretary of the mega teachers’ day celebration, Kalom Ering, a head master in GSS Balek summed up that the event was organized in a grand way in order to make the teachers realize their importance.