Arunachal: Team SEEANG visits Siang River flood damage areas under Lower Mebo

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The team SEEANG (Siang Ecosystem Environment, Animal Nurturing Group) led by President, Miloram Modi, General Secretary, Otil Lego and other executive members physically visited the flood damage sites at Sigar, Ralling, Borguli, Seram and Namsing villages through Siang river by rubber boat rafting and took stock of the extent of damages in vulnerable points on Wednesday.

SEEANG is an NGO which looks after the flood affected villages and their concern under Mebo Sub-Division.

The team started the visit from Sigar village along the upstream of Siang river from where Siang river tilts toward the left bank of the river and passed through the agricultural and horticultural field areas of Ralling, Motum where the flooding siang river has eroded away several hectares of land including the agricultural areas.

Moving on, the team minutely observed the massive damages by flood at Borguli, Seram and Namsing villages where the flooding Siang river has eroded away agricultural and other fields including road and electric lines.

Summing up the visit, the team reached Namsing via river while facing the turbulent currents of the mighty Siang river in some areas.

During the visit, several vulnerable sites were identified where immediate flood control boulder bunds/spurs are required to be constructed before any permanent flood protection measures are in place.

The team marked the present intensity of soil erosion at Sigar, Raling, Motum, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing and Mer villages under Monggu Banggo area of Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District as alarming.

After the visit, SEEANG President, Miloram Modi said that several hundreds and thousands hectares of lands of Namsing, Borguli, Seram, Sigar, Ralling and Motum villages were washed away by the flooding Siang river in the last few years.

Also Read- Governor confers State Awards to teachers

“We will appeal to the state government, and the local Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng to initiate sufficient measures to minimize the flood erosion by constructing flood control bunds at vulnerable areas along the left bank of the river.

On the other hand, SEEANG General Secretary, Otil Lego reminded the concerned authorities not to let any fault in construction of flood control bunds re-occur while referring to the failed infamous 35 Cr flood control bunds at Sigar village which collapsed/breaching caused multiple destruction in the downstream villages.