Arunachal: Keyi Panyor DC Leads Comprehensive Inspection of 22 Schools to Revamp Education Standards

YAZALI – In a major push to reform and uplift the education sector in Keyi Panyor District, Deputy Commissioner Mrs Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, along with officials from the education department, conducted a massive school inspection drive, covering 22 schools across Yachuli, Yazali, Pistana, Kora, and Deed circles.

The inspections, covering 3 higher secondary, 3 secondary, and 16 upper primary schools, focused on student learning outcomes, teacher attendance, basic amenities, mid-day meals, infrastructure, and overall school management.

Also Read- Delta Boeing 737 Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles After Engine Fire

Key Findings and Immediate Actions Taken:

Basic Infrastructure Boost: Schools such as Talo HSS, Yazali HSS, PM UPS Yazali, and Lichlith SS received immediate support in the form of water tanks, purification units, internet, CCTV, hostel beds, fans, and tables (with support from SP, Keyi Panyor District).

Accountability Measures: Show cause notices issued to absentee teachers and headmasters. Salary withholding in certain cases. Non-performing headmasters to be replaced for poor leadership.

Motivation & Goal Setting Initiatives: Vision Boards to be installed in classrooms where students from Class 5 onward will write their dreams and goals. A “Wall of Fame” will honour outstanding students and inspire others.

Inactive School Management Committees (SMCs) to be restructured for better accountability.

Also Read- Security Forces Foil Potential Terror Plot with IED Recovery in Namsai

Future Measures Announced by the Deputy Commissioner:

School-wise academic session plans to improve performance. Rational transfer and posting of teachers after school consolidation. Distribution of structured lesson plans to all teachers. Provision of lab equipment and teaching aids. Classroom and hostel upgrades including electricity and sanitation. Surprise school inspections for sustained monitoring. SMC strengthening through training and accountability systems.

Also Read- China Begins Construction of World’s Largest Dam Near Arunachal

“This initiative is about making quality education accessible and accountable – from classrooms to hostels, teachers to parents,” said DC Mehta, reiterating her commitment to education equity in both urban and remote areas.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by students, teachers, and parents, with many hopeful that the renewed focus will lead to higher attendance, better results, and safer learning environments.