Arunachal: Coordination meeting held in Yatdam to improve education system

CHANGLANG- A coordination meeting with the aim and objectives to improve the education system of the govt schools was held at Yatdam circle in Changlang district.

The meeting was attended by Speaker Tesam Pongte who is also the MLA of the constituency, ZPM yatdam, CRC yatdam, general secretary Tutsa student union and all the head teacher of 15 schools under yatdam circle.

Chairing the meeting Dr Ripi Doni, circle officer Yatdam informed that the meeting focused on three main aspect i.e familiarizing the student with OMR sheet based exam such as National Academic Survey, entrance exam for JNV and various entrance competitive exam, improving the reading and comprehensive skill of student in government school and teachers performance and improving the academic performance.

Resource person from district headquarter Mr Kawang Tekhil , Mr Ampee Taijong imparted awareness on Parakh Sarvekshan, CBSE pattern and ways to improve the performance in upcoming Parakh Sarvekshan to be held on November 2024.

In length, the house discussed on need to merge certain schools where enrollment were less than 10 and under 1km radius to improve the teacher student ratio and efficiency of the school.

ZPM Yatdam Miss Kepseng Khunkho stressed the need for teachers to stay in station during academic session and attend to their duties.

Speaker Tesam Pongte stressed on the importance of human resource for overall development of the society. “while Infrastructure act as tools in education system, dedication and passion of a teacher can only improve the quality of education” He said.

Further, he intimated the teachers that during “Chintan Shivir cum education conclave” It was discussed on the need to privatize education system if government school continue to underperform despite having qualified teachers in compared to private educational institution.

He added that teachers in outpost should take the challenges as opportunity to serve and that strict vigilance and monitoring will be held and there shall be no compromise in education system.

As such following resolutions were taken during the meeting

Dedicate 10 minute of every class for mandatory reading and comprehension session.

proposal to merge multiple primary schools operating within 1km radius to nearby middle schools to improve teacher student ration and efficiency of the school.

quiz and multiple choice exams every Saturday to familiarize student on entrance exam pattern and to revise the syllabus.

Focus on quality over quantity while maintaining the academic calendar.

teachers to guide the rural students parents on opening bank account.

The day long meeting concluded with vote of thanks by CS MANAk headmaster incharge GSS yanking.