National

Arunachal: Pema Khandu calls on Dalai Lama, gifts his first dwelling after fleeing Tibet to trust

Khandu met the 89-year-old spiritual leader at the latter's residence in McLeodganj near Dharamsala, where he participated in special prayers seeking long life for the Buddhist monk.

Last Updated: September 6, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pema Khandu calls on Dalai Lama, gifts his first dwelling after fleeing Tibet to trust
Photo: CM's X timeline

DHARAMSALA- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday had an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, and invited him to visit Arunachal Pradesh.

He also announced the gifting of a ‘Phodrang’ (meaning palace in Dzongkha language) that was used as the Dalai Lama’s temporary residence in Tawang, a revered seat of Buddhism in Arunachal Pradesh, after he fled from Tibet following Chinese invasion in 1959, to the Dalai Lama Trust.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Khandu met the 89-year-old spiritual leader at the latter’s residence in McLeodganj near Dharamsala, where he participated in special prayers seeking long life for the Buddhist monk.

“Humbled and grateful for a warm audience with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at his residence… I felt deeply blessed to receive his compassionate blessings,” Khandu wrote on X.

“During our heartwarming conversation, I invited His Holiness to visit Arunachal Pradesh, and he graciously accepted, saying he would come whenever he feels the call,” he added.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu calls on Dalai Lama, gifts his first dwelling after fleeing Tibet to trust
Photo: CM’s X timeline

A spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said the Arunachal Chief Minister participated in the ‘Tenshug’ ceremony offered by the Monpa community for the Dalai Lama at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan monastery in McLeodganj. The five-day prayers will conclude on Saturday.

The Dalai Lama is expected to visit Arunachal Pradesh in the near future, marking a significant moment for the people of the state who share a deep reverence for his spiritual leadership.

Also Read- Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Aides of the spiritual leader believe the Dalai Lama shares a deep emotional bond with Arunachal Pradesh as it was the place through which he entered India after his escape from Tibet on March 31, 1959, and was received by Indian officials who escorted his entourage to Bomdila.

Tawang, a picturesque town located at an altitude of more than 11,000 feet, is home to one of most sacred Buddhist monasteries. The place is spiritually important for Tibetan people as the sixth Dalai Lama was born in the 17th century at the Urgelling Monastery near Tawang.

If the Dalai Lama travels to Arunachal Pradesh, it would be his eighth visit to the northeastern state after visits in 1983, 1996, 1997, twice in 2003, 2009, and 2017.

Tags
Last Updated: September 6, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Hathras Stampede: 116, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At Religious Event In UP

Hathras Stampede: 116, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At Religious Event In UP

After Jabalpur, Delhi now Canopy Outside Rajkot Airport Terminal Collapsed

After Jabalpur, Delhi now Canopy Outside Rajkot Airport Terminal Collapsed

Roof of Delhi Airport and Jabalpur Airport collapse, 1 dead, 5 injured

Roof of Delhi Airport and Jabalpur Airport collapse, 1 dead, 5 injured

Hooch Tragedy : 37 Dead After Drinking Toxic Liquor In Tamil Nadu

Hooch Tragedy : 37 Dead After Drinking Toxic Liquor In Tamil Nadu

Bihar- Bridge on Bakra River in Araria Collapsed, Watch Viral Video

Bihar- Bridge on Bakra River in Araria Collapsed, Watch Viral Video

Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, several injured

Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, several injured

Uttarakhand Accident: 14 dead as tempo traveller falls into Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand Accident: 14 dead as tempo traveller falls into Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag

Cong spokesperson Ragini Nayak files police complaint against TV Journalist Rajat Sharma

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak files police complaint against TV Journalist Rajat Sharma

India To Rename 30 Places In Tibet In Response To China's Arunachal Provocation

India To Rename 30 Places In Tibet In Response To China’s Arunachal Provocation

Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term, Here is the complete list of council of ministers

Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term, Here is the complete list of council of ministers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button