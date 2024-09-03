Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today reviewed the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh focusing on forest clearance, techno-economic clearance, land acquisition and environmental clearance.

The all-important Steering Committee meeting attended by top government officials and heads of CPSUs – NHPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd, NEEPCO, and THDC India Ltd – especially focused on the 13 hydropower projects in the state allotted to these PSUs. The combined investment in these projects is estimated to exceed Rs 1 lakh crore.

Joint Secretary (Hydro), GoI, Mohammad Afzal was present on behalf of the Union Power Ministry.

Emphasising on the significance of hydropower development for the state’s growth in fields of economy, employment and industrialization, Khandu urged all stakeholders to jointly and earnestly work to clear all hurdles hampering smooth progress in execution of the 13 said projects.

“I direct all concerned departments and Deputy Commissioners to ensure that there are no delays from the state government in expediting the necessary tasks required for clearances.

Hydropower is vital for our state’s revenue, employment, and economic opportunities. We must ensure that all projects move forward swiftly and efficiently,” he said.

Recalling the Union Cabinet’s approval for providing Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the State Governments of NER towards their equity participation for development of Hydro Electric Projects in the North Eastern Region (NER) through Joint Venture (JV) Collaboration between State entities and Central Public Sector Undertakings granted last week, Khandu said the biggest stakeholder is Arunachal Pradesh.

He informed that the Union Cabinet decision is a result of the state’s persistent requests and would benefit Arunachal Pradesh the most given its huge hydropower potential.

The Centre’s decision has an outlay of Rs. 4136 crore to be implemented from FY 2024-25 to FY 2031-32. A cumulative hydro capacity of about 15000 MW would be supported under the proposal. The projects would be funded through 10% Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for North Eastern Region from the total outlay of the Ministry of Power.