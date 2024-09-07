Arunachal: Chinese troops allegedly enters inside Indian territory in Anjaw

ITANAGAR- Chinese troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, reportedly entered at least 60 kilometers inside Indian territory in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, and they camping in the Kapapu area of the district for some time, a media report said.

Pictures of bonfires, spray-painted rocks and Chinese food materials found at the site are sharing in social media, shows that the recently incursion takes place in this area.

During the October 2018, About 10 Chinese troops had entered approximately 14 km inside India, near the banks of Mathu and Emra rivers in Dibang Valley, where they had setup their tent and stayed for a few hours and then went back. They also hired Indian porters and the photographs have been clicked by one of those porters.

In September 2019, Tapir Gao the member of parliament from Easter Arunachal Pradesh parliamentary constituency and also the then state president of BJP, Arunachal Pradesh had shared a video of China’s intrusion in Anjaw dist of Arunachal Pradesh, where they constructed wooden bridge over a Nallah.

Two youths Batelum Tikro (35) and his cousin Bainsi Manyu (37) of Aanjaw district went missing more than two years from a remote area near the line of actual control (LAC) and their family claimed to be in the custody of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

In November 2021, a NDTV report claimed that “ China has built a second village (cluster of at least 60 buildings ) in Arunachal Pradesh, approximately 6 kilometres within India in the region between the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the International Boundary. According to reports Chinese enclave within Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh constructed between March 2019 and February 2021.

In August 2022, widely circulated visuals on social media showed PLA soldiers overseeing infrastructure activities near Hadigra Lake, with three excavators working at the site.

Meanwhile, this time the Chinese army enters at Kapapu, from where the Chaglagam, nearest administrative circle in Anjaw district, is about 90 kilometers from the McMahon Line.

Arunachal shares a 1,126-km border with China out of the total 3,488-km Sino-India border.