Monpa community of Arunachal Pradesh offers long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama

DHARAMSHALA (HIMACHAL PRADESH) – Over two thousand people from the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh mainly from the Monpa community gathered at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, Dharamshala on Saturday to offer long-life prayers for Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama.

The event attended by the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan community in-exile and various leaders of Arunachal Pradesh including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, MP Tapir Gao, Pasang Dorjee, minister for education and Tourism and Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai.

A follower from Tawang said, “We have come here to offer long-life prayers for his holiness the Dalai Lama, our chief minister and other leaders have also come here as it’s a very significant occasion for all of us.”

The Tibetan government-in-exile held a felicitation event to welcome leaders of Arunachal Pradesh.

After the prayer ceremony, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) held an event to welcome them.

The leaders from Arunachal Pradesh include CM Pema Khandu, Tapir Gao, MP from Arunachal Pradesh and Co-convener of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet; Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister for Education and Tourism; and Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai, Sikyong/ CTA president Pempa Tsering expressed his gratitude towards all the leaders and people of Arunachal Pradesh as they have organised this long-life prayer.

Addressing the gathering here CM Pema Khandu shared his experience of an audience with the Dalai Lama. He praised the Central Tibetan Administration for their dedicated efforts toward the Tibetan cause and highlighted the special bond between the people of Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh.