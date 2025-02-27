ITANAGAR- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated two-day Annual Research Seminar – 2025 at conference hall of PCCF office Itanagar today.

The Annual Research Seminar-2025 was organised by Arunachal Pradesh Forest department on 27th and 28th February, 2025 to discuss key research developments in forestry, wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection.

The event brought together senior Forest officers, researchers, frontline field staff and conservationists across the country to share insights and strategies for sustainable environmental management in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Tawang MLA, officials Site Visit for Future Infrastructure Development in Tawang

The Minister, during his inaugural address highlighted that the traditional knowledge of the local community is more important aspect upon which Researchers and Scientists are required to work strengthening their conservation values.

The importance of the wild animals, birds, butterflies and other wild creatures which are giving direct and indirect benefits to the people including pollination, pest control etc. and also generating the sustainable livelihood opportunities for the local communities through ecotourism potential, these should be conveyed to the local community for enhancing the effectiveness of the conservation efforts of the Department.

Also Read- SMART Agriculture Training Imparted by CHF in Mebo Village

The Minister lauded the efforts of the Forest Department, frontline staff, and researchers in conserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich natural heritage. He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening conservation policies and promoting ecotourism as a means of sustainable development.

Wanglin Lowangdong, during is felicitation address also highlighted the importance of intensive research in the Climate Changing scenario in the State.

Green Guardian Award

In order to recognize the field staff and voluntary persons/organizations working selflessly towards conservation and biodiversity protection in the State of Arunachal Pradesh have been selected for Honoring with first edition of the Green Guardian Award.

The Minister presented the Green Guardian Commendation Certificates to 12 Award winners including, Sunil Rangmang from Kamlang Tiger Reserve, Tatum Rumdo from Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Tader Raju, RFO, Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Koj Mama, Conservationist from Lower Subansiri District, Ipra Makola, Conservationist from Lower Dibang Valley District, Vijay Dupit RFO from Banderdeva Forest Division, Dodo Perme, FG from D’Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Tada Debia Neckom, Joint Director, Agriculture cum wildlife Conservationist from Keyi Panyor District and Snake Rescue Team ( Kime Rambia, RFO, Hage Tamang, Niranjan Boro and Raju Boro) were awarded to acknowledge the unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions to safeguarding the rich Forest, Wildlife and biodiversity of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Release of book ‘Mesmerizing Ecotourism Destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

the book titled ‘Mesmerizing Ecotourism Destinations of Arunachal Pradesh’, authored by N. Tam, PCCF & Chief Wildlife Warden was also released on the occasion by the Minister. The book showcases the breathtaking ecotourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing its pristine landscapes, diverse flora and fauna, and sustainable tourism opportunities. It aims to promote responsible tourism while ensuring ecological preservation.

N. Tam, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden and Prabhat Tyagi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and other senior officers and Researchers of the Department were also present on the occasion.

The seminar is expected to provide a platform for deliberations on conservation challenges, research findings, and innovative approaches to environmental protection in Arunachal Pradesh.