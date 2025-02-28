YACHULI- In a small ceremony on Friday, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor District has handed over the first trade license of the new district issued via online single window EODB portal to a local entrepreneur, Khoda Bath (M/S Passa Valley Restro) in the presence of Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer, Keyi Panyor District, Miss Sylvia Koyu, Circle Officer-cum-DIPRO in-charge and officials of the Department of Trade & Commerce.

The online single window EODB portal is a step towards ease of doing business and good governance in the state.

Also Read- Wangki Lowang inaugurates 2 day Annual Research Seminar in Itanagar

It is a good news for the business community of Keyi Panyor District that henceforth, to apply for new trade license, applicants do not have to travel to DC office at Yachuli but they can apply from their homes through computers or mobile phones by logging in the website www.eodb.arunachal.gov.in.

Renewal of trade licenses issued via offline mode can also be done via the same online portal. The applicant has to first register and apply for one time renewal for physical application (Backlog).

Also Read- CM reiterated that the APFR Act 1978 is not against any religion

However, for any trade license related assistances, public can visit the office of the Department of Trade & Commerce where all the officials have been well trained for smooth and efficient delivery of public services via online single window EODB portal.