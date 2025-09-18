Arunachal: Himalayan University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran Honoured at Global Convergence Conference in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO ( Sri Lanka )– The Global Convergence on Multidisciplinary Perspectives on Law and Contemporary Challenges (GCC-2025) concluded successfully at the Faculty of Law, University of Colombo, bringing together global jurists, academicians, and thought leaders to address pressing legal and multidisciplinary issues.

A key highlight of the international conference was the felicitation of Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, India, for his remarkable academic leadership and contributions to higher education and research. The honour was conferred by Prof. Indika Karunathilake, Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries, including:

Prof. Kapila Seneviratne, Chairman, UGC Sri Lanka

Justice S. Thurairaja, P.C., Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka

Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka

Prof. Anilkumar, Director, Kerala Law Academy, Trivandrum

Prof. Kumaralingam Amirthalingam, Faculty of Law, National University of Singapore

Prof. Faith Gordon, Associate Dean, ANU College of Law, Australian National University

Dr. Jeeva Niriella, Faculty of Law, University of Colombo

In his address, Prof. Dr. Divakaran underscored the importance of global academic collaborations and reiterated Himalayan University’s commitment to advancing legal education, multidisciplinary research, and innovation to address contemporary challenges.

The conference served as a significant platform for international academic partnerships, encouraging dialogue and fostering unity in tackling global issues through law, policy, and multidisciplinary approaches.