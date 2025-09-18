Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Shielding Voter Fraud

NEW DELHI– Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today alleged massive electoral fraud, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of shielding what he called the “murderers of democracy.” At a high-voltage press briefing at Indira Bhawan Auditorium, Gandhi claimed to have “100% proof” of targeted voter deletions aimed at disenfranchising Dalits, Tribals, minorities, and OBCs.

Calling the revelations a “hydrogen bomb,” Gandhi cited Karnataka’s Aland assembly constituency, where 6,018 names were allegedly deleted from voter rolls.

He claimed the ECI ignored 18 letters from the Karnataka CID requesting crucial digital trails such as IP addresses and OTP logs. “This is not random—it is a software-driven factory for vote theft,” he declared, urging CEC Gyanesh Kumar to fulfill his constitutional duty.

The Congress leader accused the ruling party of systematically deleting voters in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, warning that democracy itself was under attack. He vowed to release further “explosive evidence” soon.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, backed the claims, calling it an “organized effort.” Veteran NCP chief Sharad Pawar highlighted the recent walkout of 300 non-BJP MPs, framing the controversy as a cross-party concern.

BJP and ECI React

The BJP dismissed Gandhi’s remarks as “habitual lies.” Party MP Anurag Thakur accused Congress of hypocrisy, pointing out that the 2023 Aland FIR was filed on ECI’s directive and questioned why Karnataka’s Congress government failed to act on details already provided. “Rahul Gandhi is eroding trust in institutions with foreign-inspired toolkits,” Thakur alleged.

The ECI issued a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter), calling Gandhi’s charges “incorrect and baseless.” It stressed that voter deletions cannot occur without due process. However, former CEC S.Y. Quraishi called for an independent inquiry, criticizing the poll body’s “offensive” tone toward Gandhi.

Political Stakes Ahead of Bihar Polls

The timing of the revelations, weeks before the Bihar assembly elections, has intensified political tensions. Gandhi’s charges may galvanize the opposition but risk undermining trust in the electoral process.

As the row escalates, demands for a transparent probe grow louder. Whether the ECI opts for a detailed rebuttal or faces deeper scrutiny remains to be seen. For now, Gandhi’s “vote chori hydrogen bomb” has ignited one of India’s most heated debates on electoral integrity in recent years.