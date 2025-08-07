Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud, Accuses Election Commission of Collusion with BJP

NEW DELHI- Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of orchestrating large-scale voter fraud in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a “crime against the Indian Constitution.”

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi presented what he claimed was “open-and-shut proof” of massive irregularities in electoral rolls since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His allegations included duplicate entries, fake voters, and invalid addresses being added across key constituencies where the BJP secured narrow victories.

He cited the example of Karnataka’s Mahadevapura constituency, claiming the presence of over 11,000 duplicate voters and 40,000 fake addresses, where the Congress lost to the BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls. He further pointed to Maharashtra, where 39 lakh new voters were added between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections within just five months—compared to 32 lakh added over the previous five years.

“This is not just vote theft—it’s an attack on democracy and the very idea of one person, one vote,” Gandhi said, accusing Prime Minister Modi’s government of relying on manipulated margins in 25 key seats to hold power in the 2024 elections.

Citing individual cases, he claimed that a voter named Gurkirat Singh Dang appeared multiple times across different polling stations and alleged that a woman, Shakun Rani, had voted twice in Bangalore Central.

Escalating his stance, Gandhi warned ECI officials, stating, “This is no less than treason. We will not spare you, whether you’re active or retired.” He further accused the Election Commission of destroying CCTV footage and tampering with voter lists to cover up the fraud.

The BJP strongly denied the allegations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Congress was “making excuses to justify electoral defeats,” while experts pointed out that similar voter surges occurred during previous election years like 2009 and 2014.

Despite the rebuttals, the Congress has vowed to release more evidence in the coming days. Gandhi concluded by saying, “What we’re about to reveal will shake the very foundations of the Election Commission.”