Trump Imposes Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Purchases, Raising Total to 50%

NEW DELHI- In a move that is likely to shake global trade dynamics and strain diplomatic ties between Washington and New Delhi, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on all Indian imports. The decision comes in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil despite Western sanctions against Moscow. With this latest executive action, the total tariff on Indian goods entering the United States now stands at 50 percent—one of the highest duties ever levied by the U.S. on any major trading partner.

Announced at a White House press briefing earlier today, President Trump stated that India’s reliance on discounted Russian oil not only undermines U.S. economic and geopolitical interests but also weakens the global pressure campaign on Russia in light of its ongoing war in Ukraine. “India’s got to make a choice,” Trump declared. “They can’t keep buying Russian oil and expect to get a free pass on trade with the greatest economy in the world. We’re leveling the playing field.”

The decision follows months of rising tension between the two nations, during which U.S. officials expressed growing frustration over India’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, has repeatedly defended its energy trade with Russia, citing domestic energy security, affordability, and the need to meet the demands of its rapidly growing economy.

The new tariffs are expected to impact a wide array of Indian export categories, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, apparel, auto components, and technology services. These sectors constitute a significant portion of the $83 billion worth of goods India exported to the United States in 2024. Industry experts have warned that the tariffs could disrupt critical supply chains and increase the cost of consumer goods in the U.S. at a time when inflation remains a concern for American households.

India responded swiftly and sharply to the announcement. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a statement condemning the move as “unilateral and disproportionate,” accusing the U.S. of acting outside the bounds of international trade agreements. The Indian government said it would explore all available options, including filing a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization and considering reciprocal trade measures.

The executive order has generated a mixed response within the United States. Supporters of President Trump’s “America First” trade policy applauded the move as a necessary step to protect domestic industries and pressure foreign governments to align with U.S. strategic interests. Several U.S. manufacturing groups and trade unions voiced their approval, suggesting that the tariffs would reduce dependence on foreign supply chains and incentivize local production.

However, the decision has also drawn criticism from business leaders, economists, and several members of Congress. Critics argue that the measure risks igniting a broader trade war, could provoke retaliatory tariffs from India, and may ultimately harm U.S. companies and consumers. They also expressed concern that such unilateral trade actions could further erode America’s credibility in global trade forums and undermine decades of progress in U.S.-India relations.

Financial markets reacted negatively to the news. The S&P 500 fell by 1.2 percent in afternoon trading, with sharper losses recorded by companies that rely heavily on Indian imports for raw materials or manufacturing. The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar, reflecting investor anxiety, while analysts predicted that the BSE Sensex index would likely open lower on Thursday amid concerns over the escalating trade standoff.

While the White House has not released a detailed implementation schedule, officials confirmed that the new tariff measures would take effect within 30 days, barring any significant policy change or breakthrough in negotiations. President Trump also hinted at the possibility of further actions, stating, “This is just the beginning. We’re watching closely.”

The developments mark a critical juncture in U.S.-India relations, which have grown stronger in recent years through defense cooperation, shared Indo-Pacific strategies, and booming trade. However, the latest move signals a hardening U.S. stance and a willingness to use economic tools to advance geopolitical objectives. As global leaders and markets await India’s next move, the potential for a full-blown trade confrontation looms large, with implications that could extend well beyond bilateral ties.